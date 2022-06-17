Zendaya Reacts to Fake Pregnancy Rumors That Went Viral on TikTok and Twitter

No, she’s not pregnant with Tom Holland’s baby.

Zendaya and Tom have been the most popular couple in recent years ever since they made their romance public. Ever since then, their fans have been intensely shipping the two and it seems that some of that has gone a bit over the top now. Just like many celebrities before her, it seems Zendaya also became a victim of a fake pregnancy.

An online rumor spread like wildfire on TikTok and Twitter that apparently Zendaya is pregnant with Tom Holland’s baby and the netizens went nuts over it. The rumor apparently took off as a prank on TikTok however, it soon became too big and even started trending on Twitter too.

Zendaya has now broken silence about the said rumor and the results were what you’d expect. Here’s is everything we know about it so far:

What Was the Rumor About?

The rumor apparently started off as a part of the popular trend on TikTok called “#Krissed” which is the act of sending on receiving something on TikTok which is false or misleading information intentionally sent to fool someone.

As for Zendaya’s case, a fan-made video started floating on TikTok which featured a fake Instagram post from Zendaya where she is announcing her pregnancy and celebrating it. The clip soon cuts off and a video of Kris Jenner pops up where she is seen dancing to “Lady Marmalade” which is exactly how the “#Krissed” trend works.

The video soon became viral and Twitter users started making memes out of the rumor surrounding the actress. Some memes were simply amusing while some people expressed their frustration and asked others to “Leave [Zendaya] alone”.

Zendaya is NOT pregnant and THIS is why she don’t talk to us! — ricky 😉 (@monetsupremacy_) June 15, 2022

The person who said Zendaya pregnant to get Twitter in a frenzy rn: pic.twitter.com/lGaab6Xi7n — Stack (@GoddStack) June 15, 2022

i hate twitter because i’m sitting here about to congratulate zendaya via dm about a baby that doesn’t exist — obamas cousin (@LilNasX) June 15, 2022

someone screamed “zendaya is pregnant” in walmart and 20 niggas fell to their knees — ZERO™ (@ZERONlUM) June 14, 2022

Zendaya Reacts to Rumors

Zendaya soon reacted to the rumors spreading around and debunked them through her Instagram stories. She made it clear that she is not pregnant with Tom’s baby just with a few sentences in her story.

Her first story had a text which said: “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter…”, while the next story also had a text which said: “Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly. Anyway, back to filming Challengers”.

Tom and Zendaya

The couple have been dating in secret for months before their relationship became public in July 2021 when footage of them making out inside a car surfaced on the internet. However, the two have claimed that they did not wish to come out as a couple in public at all.

Tom said: “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.” The couple bagged a lot of rewards recently at the MTV Movies and TV Awards for their roles in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Euphoria”.