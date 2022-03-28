You Season 4 Cast, Plot, Rumors And Latest News

We’ve been spoiled rotten recently thanks to Netflix. Immediately after the worldwide success of Squid Game in 2021, Netflix has planned the fourth installment of You featuring Penn Badgley as the sexy but deadly serial murderer Joe Goldberg. Season four of You was announced only days before the premiere of the third season, so you can understand our excitement at the prospect of extra episodes.

Here’s everything we know about You Season 4.

When will ‘You’ season 4 be released?

Netflix has just sent out a single tweet with the message, ‘See you soon,’ and that’s all we have for now. Season four the highly-successful series was officially announced in March 2022 when Netflix posted an Instagram photo of a clapperboard covered in fake blood on the official @younetflix handle.

When Badgley commemorated his 35th anniversary on November 1, he got a You-themed birthday cake. Domino Kirke-Badgley, the actor’s spouse, shared a photo of the pastry she made for her hubby on his wedding day, which was fashioned like the figure “35” and decorated with fruit, gold flakes, roses, and French macarons. The cake was adorned with edible images of Badgley’s You persona from the show.

YOU NEWS: Season 4 is officially in production! pic.twitter.com/rCyErG2M5X — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 22, 2022

What is the You season four plot?

The plot has been tightly guarded, as you would anticipate. Three seasons were adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ writings, however, there isn’t a fourth one, thus there are no hints. Season four, according to producer Sera Gamble, will ‘discover different, dark dimensions of love,’ so there you have it.

After killing Love, Joe has arrived in Paris, where he is now holed up in a prison cell. Yet again, he was able to squirm his way out of the situation and escape the bonds of marriage. Although he knew it was in Henry’s best intentions, there was just one drawback: he had to give up his baby Henry to their friend Dante and his husband.

“You can’t pretend something that huge about a character didn’t happen. I think it will shape him from this moment forward. And even his exact plan of when and if he would return for his son is something that we will… come together and talk about for hours and hours and hours between snacks.”

Who makes up the You season four cast?

Joe, the lonesome bookstore manager who chases women and (spoiler warning) generally ends up killing them, will certainly be returning to reclaim his role of Badgley. Cardi B, on the other hand, may make an unexpected presence.

Season three the series debuted in October, and since then, Cardi B has suggested she may have a part in the series, and the two have had nice Twitter interactions and even exchanged Twitter images. When asked about a prospective Cardi B appearance during a recent conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, Badgley answered positively.

‘I don’t know, I’m not sure,’ she said. ‘But there is, I suppose, a genuine Change.org petition,’ he continues. However, when asked to elaborate on these claims, the actor simply said, “I cannot answer since I am not aware.”

Shalita Grant (Sherry) but also Travis Van Winkle (Cary) both returned for season three as supporting characters, as do Scott Speedman and Tati Gabrielle (both as Matthew and Marianne, respectively. In light of Joe and Love’s murdering sprees, it’s safe to conclude that others may not survive it to Season 4.