“You know the phrase Chernobyl,” Says Zelensky of a Nuclear Plant Assault on Europe

While the world is on the brink of war, a trigger warning has been issued by Ukrainian leader Zelensky for more catastrophic activity. The warning comes instead of the attack of Russian forces on the Ukrainian nuclear plant. Officials from Ukraine’s national emergency services stated on Friday that the fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power station, Zaporizhzhia, had been put out after the facility was attacked by Russian forces.

Visuals and videos that were released showed how deadly of a situation is in the country. A proper setup of war was witnessed. Heavy shelling and combat between Russian soldiers and local forces were seen near the nuclear power station. This led to causing alarm among the world’s premier nuclear facilities as the threat of a disaster akin to Chernobyl loomed.

While the war is in its second week and no signals of de-escalation have been witnessed. On one hand, the world is of the view that India should mediate between the two rival countries but on the other hand, India has opted for a neutral ground withdrawing its vote against Ukraine. Apar from India various other countries too have withdrawn.

Consequently, in a video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of a Russian nuclear doomsday plan and begged Europe to “wake up immediately.” Russian aggression against Ukraine has intensified in recent days, with important towns such as Kharkiv, Odesa, and Mariupol on the verge of collapse owing to missile attacks and airstrikes. On Thursday, Kherson, a large Ukrainian city, became the first to fall.

Since Russia’s invasion last Thursday, hundreds have been dead or injured, and over a million people have left Ukraine. In the same video message, Zelensky was seen aggressively addressing the people. President Volodymyr Zelensky said the tragedy has the potential to damage the continent in a statement broadcast early Friday morning in Ukraine.

“You’ve heard about Chernobyl,” he remarked solemnly. Shortly after, it was reported that US Vice President Joe Biden had discussed the event with his Ukrainian counterpart. A nuclear attack by any of the countries would harm the world at large. The brunt will be borne mostly by the European countries surrounding Ukraine or Russia.

Mr. Zelensky has also accused the Kremlin of using “nuclear fear” and attempting to “repeat” the Chernobyl tragedy, which occurred 35 years ago. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister warned the blast will be “ten times greater than Chernobyl.” “The Russian army is firing from all sides onto Zaporizhzhia NPP, Europe’s largest nuclear power facility,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted on Twitter.

Although there is very little idea of what is going to happen in the future, a further escalation can be predicted. Several questions also come in our way to ponder upon. For instance, Will Ukraine opts for such a drastic step of destruction? Or whether Russia de-escalates hearing of threats from Ukraine? Let us see.