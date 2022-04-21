Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release Date Moved Up by Almost Two Months

Your favorite characters of your favorite game are returning sooner than you think!

Although Xenoblade Chronicles features different characters and stories with every different part, the creator of the series Tetsuya Takahashi would like to believe that the series he created is defined by the player’s desire to remain in the world of that game.

When the first game of Xenoblade Chronicles was released, it featured a real-time action-based battle system that allowed the players to manually move their character in real-time and this feature of the game was very alluring to the players.

Every game that Xenoblade Chronicles introduced had its own interesting story with brand new characters to allure the players. The last game released was Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition which was also a great hit among players.

Now the brand new installment of the game will be the third main series the game. We bring you the latest information about the game:

What is Xenoblade Chronicles 3 About?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will take place in the brand new world called Aionios which will feature two nations at war with each other namely Knives and Agnus. The story will take place after the events of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

The players will get to play as two new characters Noah and Mio and they will lead a team comprising of adventurers from two rival nations. The story will lead them to get to the root of the conflict between the two warring nations and travel to a place called Swordsmarch which is a land befitting of its name as it is pierced by a giant sword.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release Date

Nintendo released a new trailer for the game which also revealed the release date of the game. The trailer featured more glimpses at the gameplay of the third major installment and also included footage of the new combat system featured in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The trailer also revealed that the game will also come in a special edition which will be exclusively launching on My Nintendo Store and will also include bonus content like an art book and a steel book.

As for the release date, the players might be happy this time because unlike other games delaying their release date because of drawbacks and the pandemic, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is instead moving their release date up.

The game was originally planned to be released in September 2022 however the makes of the game have now pushed the release date up and it has been set for a release on Switch on 29th July.

Currently, you can preorder the physical edition of the game at Best Buy and it also includes the free shipping options.