WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Predictions for Every Match

Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled to take place on 29th January 2022, at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Six Matches are official and one more match could happen in the pre-show.

Below are the predictions of the official matches.

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the SmackDown’s Universal Championship

Roman Reigns and Seth “Freakin” Rollins have been dropping bombs through microphones on every single show since their match is announced. The Usos have been banned from the ringside and Paul Heyman has left Roman’s side as well, Roman is all alone facing his Former friend and enemy Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

They have had the best matches in the past, and they are even better performers now. The hype of the match would definitely be the highest. WWE won’t drop the championship from Roman because WrestleMania is around the corner and they have built Roman Reigns a force since he became the Champion.

Speculations suggest that TNA World Champion Moose could invade this match and cost Roman the title. But with WrestleMania around the corner, WWE would want Roman in the title picture as a champion or the challenger. So, if Moose would attack Roman it would be after the match.

Our Prediction: Roman Reigns is still the Universal Champion.

Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship

This is going to be Powerhouse Battle. Lesnar was seen mocking Lashley by saying him a “Brock Lesnar Wannabe” and humiliating him in front of the WWE Universe. Lashley hasn’t said much but Lesnar knows that he is a threat to his championship.

If brock takes the charge early and takes Lashley to the “Suplex City” then the match would be over in no time. Or, if Lashley starts hitting spear early and then gets Lesnar in “The Hurt Lock”, will we be able to see the championship change hands?

This would be a great match for sure but Brock is still a favorite to win the match.

Our Prediction: Brock Lesnar will still be the WWE Champion.

Becky Lynch (C) vs. Doudrop for the Raw Women’s championship

Doudrop won number 1. Contender match by defeating Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan. Becky Lynch helped Doudrop win the match because somewhere she knew facing Doudrop would be better than facing either one of the other two opponents.

Until and unless there is an upset victory taking place, Becky has a chance of winning the match easily. There could be interference in this match but that’s unlikely to happen.

Our Prediction: Becky Lynch is still the RAW Women’s Champion.

The Miz and Maryse vs. Edge and Beth Phoenix (Mixed Tag Team)

The story-telling of this match has been amazing. Beth Phoenix and Maryse are returning back in-ring and Miz and Edge have a rivalry going on. Maryse is a little afraid to be in the match while Beth Phoenix is ready and better than ever.

This match could steal the show and the rivalry could still continue in the Road to WrestleMania. The Miz and Maryse would find a way to beat Edge and Beth Phoenix.

Our Prediction: The Miz and Maryse would win.

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

If Alexa bliss returns to the match, her chances of winning would be very high. Whereas, speculations suggest that a Hall of Famer or Veteran would win and challenge Charlotte Flair. If Paige returns, she could make it too. These are just speculations.

From the confirmed 21 participants, who do you think will be the winner? Will it be Lita? Or Michelle McCool? Or SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair herself?

Our Prediction: Shayna Baszler or returning Alexa Bliss.

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

There are many superstars that deserve to win the Royal Rumble. And also, there have been rumors that if Roman losses, he will enter the Royal Rumble as well.

If we would predict the last four, they would be Kevin Owens, Randy or Riddle, Omos or Austin Theory, AJ Styles. Austin Theory has been given a push lately and he has already defeated Finn Balor. So, he could be the breakout Royal Rumble star this year.

Our Prediction: AJ Styles.

It is not easy to choose 1 superstar from the 30, yet it is fun predicting the winners and storylines. Read the full article and let us know your predictions.