WWE 2K22: Release Date, Prices and How to Preorder

WWE has finally released the WWE 2K22 game for the fans

It was a long wait for the fans but the announcement finally came through. The WWE was quiet about who was going to be their Star for the cover of the game and finally, the suspense is over.

WWE 2k 20 had their fair share of bad reviews and it felt like the developers had a lot of work to do for the next edition. That is also the reason why WWE took a break from their traditional 2k series and released WWE 2K Battlegrounds in 2021.

However, the franchise is back on track and has announced the release of WWE2K22.

WWE Release dates, how to preorder?

The game is set to be released on the 11th of March and will be available in 4 different versions.

WWE 2K22 standard edition : Base game experience

: Base game experience WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen bundle : Base game experience + Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio pack (can be played across current and last generations of the same console)

: Base game experience + Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio pack (can be played across current and last generations of the same console) WWE 2K22 Deluxe edition : Base game experience + Undertaker Immortal Pack + 1 season pass + 5 post-launch DLC packs + MyRise Mega-Boost and SuperCharger Packs + WWE Supercard content (physical copies only.

: Base game experience + Undertaker Immortal Pack + 1 season pass + 5 post-launch DLC packs + MyRise Mega-Boost and SuperCharger Packs + WWE Supercard content (physical copies only. WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life edition : Content from Deluxe edition + MyFaction EVO cards + alternate nWo costumes for Scott Hall, Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash, Syxx + playable Eric Bischoff character + WCW Souled Out 1997, Bash at the Beach 1996, nWo Wolfpac Championship

WWE 2K22 PC price and pre-order WWE 2K22 Standard edition – Rs 3,299 WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition – Rs 5,599 WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition – Rs 6,699 You can pre-order WWE 2K22 for PC. WWE 2K22 PlayStation price and pre-order WWE 2K22 Standard Edition (PS5) – Rs 4,399 WWE 2K22 Standard Edition (PS4) – Rs 3,999 WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen bundle – Rs 4,799 WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition – Rs 6,399 WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition – Rs 7,999 You can pre-order WWE 2K22 for PS5 and PS4. WWE 2K22 Xbox price and pre-order WWE 2K22 Standard Edition (Xbox Series X|S) – Rs 4,399 WWE 2K22 Standard Edition (Xbox One) – Rs 3,999 WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen bundle – Rs 4,799 WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition – Rs 6,399 WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition – Rs 7,999 You can pre-order WWE 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Rey Mysterio will be the cover star for WWE 2k22

WWE 2k 22 is expected to be different from the previous versions as the developers have put in a lot of effort to bring innovation to the game. Rey Mysterio’s face on the cover could be a sign of the unpredictability that the franchise is trying to display.

In WWE’s official blog, the developers have explained what can we expect from the game. The game will come with several improvements to the gameplay engine, intuitive controls, and great visual effects.

There will also be new modes for the players to enjoy. Along with the standard MyRise mode, there will be the MyGM and My Faction Mode. In MyGM mode, players will get to play as a WWE General Manager and draft a roster of WWE superstars as well as decide exciting matches.

Meanwhile, players will get to create and manage new factions in MyFaction mode. Along with these, WWE 2K22 will feature an upgraded Creation Suite to enhance character creation and the Universe mode that will let you create your own narrative and events.