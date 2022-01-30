Winners of WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Road to WrestleMania

The 35th edition of Royal Rumble just ended and we have the winners and new storylines are formed slowly. The pre-show did not have any match, just the expert panel reviewing the matches.

The show kicked off with the brothers of the Shield battling for the Universal Championship. Seth “Freakin” Rollins is known for playing mind games, and he did pull off one here, entering and dressing like he used to when he was in the Shield. Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns in a controversial manner, yet Roman Reigns is still the Universal Champion.

The next match was the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match which was won by returning Ronda Rousey. Then, Becky Lynch defeated Doudrop in an impressive match. Later, with an interruption from Roman Reigns, Bobbly Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar in an action-packed match.

Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz and Maryse in an amazing match where both the woman showed their power. In the main event, Brock Lesnar defeated 29 other superstars to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Our predictions of both the Rumble matches were true. If Ronda Rousey returns she would win and if AJ Styles doesn’t win, a surprise entrant would win, which was Brock Lesnar.

Below, we will see where does the storyline of the gimmick winners take them from here because the Road to WrestleMania has just begun.

Women’s Royal Rumble

The crowd was excited to see Sasha Banks entering at number 1 and gave a huge pop to Melina at number 2. 23 superstars out of 30 were confirmed. The seven surprises were Melina, Cameron, Ivory, Alicia Fox, Sarah Logan, Molly Holly, and Ronda Rousey at numbers 2, 13, 18, 21, 25, 27, and 28 respectively.

Sasha Banks was one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble but, she was eliminated early and the hype of the crowd got less and less. But then, they got in the match again when Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair entered the ring. And later, when Ronda Rousey appeared, the crowd just went upside down, it was a huge pop in a while.

While Charlotte Flair eliminated 6 superstars, Ronda Rousey eliminated Charlotte Flair and 4 others to steal the victory and make way for the Road to WrestleMania. So, where does the road of Ronda Rousey go from here?

Summary of the Women’s Royal Rumble match

Entrant No. Entrant Eliminated By 1 Sasha Banks Queen Zelina 2 Melina Sasha Banks 3 Tamina Natalya 4 Kelly Kelly Sasha Banks 5 Aliyah Charlotte Flair 6 Liv Morgan Brie Bella 7 Queen Zelina Rhea Ripley 8 Bianca Belair Charlotte Flair 9 Dana Brooke Michelle McCool 10 Michelle McCool Mickie James 11 Sonya Deville Naomi 12 Natalya Ronda Rousey 13 Cameron Sonya Deville 14 Naomi Sonya Deville 15 Carmella Rhea Ripley 16 Rhea Ripley Charlotte Flair 17 Charlotte Flair Ronda Rousey 18 Ivory Rhea Ripley 19 Brie Bella Ronda Rousey 20 Mickie James Lita 21 Alicia Fox Nikki Bella 22 Nikki A.S.H. Ronda Rousey 23 Summer Rae Charlotte Flair & Natalya 24 Nikki Bella Brie Bella 25 Sarah Logan Brie Bella & Nikki Bella 26 Lita Charlotte Flair 27 Molly Holly Nikki A.S.H. 28 Ronda Rousey WINNER 29 Shotzi Ronda Rousey 30 Shayna Baszler Charlotte Flair

We saw a heat of the moment between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. But, there’s a history between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. Who will Ronda Rousey choose as her opponent for WrestleMania?

Speculations say that Ronda Rousey will choose Becky Lynch. And, at Elimination Chamber on 19th February 2022, Ronda will battle Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown’s Women Championship. WrestleMania 38 will have a triple threat unification Women’s Championship match. Well, these are just speculations and WWE has its own way of handling storylines.

We think that Ronda Rousey will battle Becky Lynch for the RAW’s Women Championship match and Charlotte Flair would go one-on-one with Lita. There was a little heat in the Rumble match between them, and the storyline could make way from that. But also, we have Sasha Banks who can battle Charlotte Flair at the grandest stage of them all.

Men’s Royal Rumble

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura started the Men’s Rumble. AJ Styles, just like Sasha Banks was a favorite to win but got eliminated mid-way. AJ Styles got the most elimination with 6 i.e., Shinsuke Nakamura, Austin Theory, Robert Roode, Ridge Holland, and Omos. It took 6 superstars to throw Omos out of the ring.

In the final 5 of Men’s Rumble, we had the 4 of the 5 surprise entrants i.e., Drew McIntyre, Bad Bunny, Shane McMahon, and Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar eliminated everyone single-handedly and went on to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Summary of the Men’s Royal Rumble match

Entrant No. Entrant Eliminated By 1 AJ Styles Madcap Moss 2 Shinsuke Nakamura AJ Styles 3 Austin Theory AJ Styles 4 Robert Roode AJ Styles 5 Ridge Holland AJ Styles 6 Montez Ford Omos 7 Damian Priest Omos 8 Sami Zayn AJ Styles 9 Johnny Knoxville Sami Zayn 10 Angelo Dawkins Omos 11 Omos AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Ridge Holland, Ricochet, Chad Gable & Dominik Mysterio 12 Ricochet Happy Crobin 13 Chad Gable Rick Boogs 14 Dominik Mysterio Happy Crobin 15 Happy Corbin Drew MyIntyre 16 Dolph Ziggler Rey Mysterio & Bad Bunny 17 Sheamus Bad Bunny 18 Rick Boogs Happy Crobin 19 Madcap Moss Drew McIntyre 20 Riddle Brock Lesnar 21 Drew McIntyre Brock Lesnar 22 Kevin Owens Shane McMahon 23 Rey Mysterio Otis 24 Kofi Kingston Kevin Owens 25 Otis Riddle and Randy Orton 26 Big E Riddle and Randy Orton 27 Bad Bunny Brock Lesnar 28 Shane McMahon Brock Lesnar 29 Randy Orton Brock Lesnar 30 Brock Lesnar WINNER

Do you know who should be afraid after the results? Yes, you guessed it right. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman should be afraid because they cause Brock Lesnar his WWE Championship by invading the match. Also, Paul Heyman turned on Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman would be having nightmares, the storyline from here would be interesting and engaging well with the WWE Universe.

Before Royal Rumble, there were speculations that whichever the Champion losses the match would enter the Royal Rumble and win it, to face each other at WrestleMania. Well, the speculations came true.

At WrestleMania 38, Brock Lesnar is going to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. BUT! If you remember, Seth Rollins did not lose the match as well. So, will it be a triple threat or will Roman and Seth face off again at Elimination Chamber? We will have to wait and see!

The Road to WrestleMania has officially begun!