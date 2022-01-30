Winners of WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Road to WrestleMania

The 35th edition of Royal Rumble just ended and we have the winners and new storylines are formed slowly. The pre-show did not have any match, just the expert panel reviewing the matches.
The show kicked off with the brothers of the Shield battling for the Universal Championship. Seth “Freakin” Rollins is known for playing mind games, and he did pull off one here, entering and dressing like he used to when he was in the Shield. Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns in a controversial manner, yet Roman Reigns is still the Universal Champion.
The mind games from @wwerollins continue… #Shield #RoyalRumble #SethRollins #SFNR #ROLLINSFOREVER #TeamRollins
From WWE's Instagram pic.twitter.com/Wq52lRn76n
— Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage (@SethRollinsFans) January 30, 2022
The next match was the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match which was won by returning Ronda Rousey. Then, Becky Lynch defeated Doudrop in an impressive match. Later, with an interruption from Roman Reigns, Bobbly Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar in an action-packed match.
Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz and Maryse in an amazing match where both the woman showed their power. In the main event, Brock Lesnar defeated 29 other superstars to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match.
GRIT is victorious at #RoyalRumble @EdgeRatedR @TheBethPhoenix pic.twitter.com/Mphr7k70uD
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
Our predictions of both the Rumble matches were true. If Ronda Rousey returns she would win and if AJ Styles doesn’t win, a surprise entrant would win, which was Brock Lesnar.
Below, we will see where does the storyline of the gimmick winners take them from here because the Road to WrestleMania has just begun.
Women’s Royal Rumble
The crowd was excited to see Sasha Banks entering at number 1 and gave a huge pop to Melina at number 2. 23 superstars out of 30 were confirmed. The seven surprises were Melina, Cameron, Ivory, Alicia Fox, Sarah Logan, Molly Holly, and Ronda Rousey at numbers 2, 13, 18, 21, 25, 27, and 28 respectively.
Sasha Banks was one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble but, she was eliminated early and the hype of the crowd got less and less. But then, they got in the match again when Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair entered the ring. And later, when Ronda Rousey appeared, the crowd just went upside down, it was a huge pop in a while.
While Charlotte Flair eliminated 6 superstars, Ronda Rousey eliminated Charlotte Flair and 4 others to steal the victory and make way for the Road to WrestleMania. So, where does the road of Ronda Rousey go from here?
Summary of the Women’s Royal Rumble match
|Entrant No.
|Entrant
|Eliminated By
|1
|Sasha Banks
|Queen Zelina
|2
|Melina
|Sasha Banks
|3
|Tamina
|Natalya
|4
|Kelly Kelly
|Sasha Banks
|5
|Aliyah
|Charlotte Flair
|6
|Liv Morgan
|Brie Bella
|7
|Queen Zelina
|Rhea Ripley
|8
|Bianca Belair
|Charlotte Flair
|9
|Dana Brooke
|Michelle McCool
|10
|Michelle McCool
|Mickie James
|11
|Sonya Deville
|Naomi
|12
|Natalya
|Ronda Rousey
|13
|Cameron
|Sonya Deville
|14
|Naomi
|Sonya Deville
|15
|Carmella
|Rhea Ripley
|16
|Rhea Ripley
|Charlotte Flair
|17
|Charlotte Flair
|Ronda Rousey
|18
|Ivory
|Rhea Ripley
|19
|Brie Bella
|Ronda Rousey
|20
|Mickie James
|Lita
|21
|Alicia Fox
|Nikki Bella
|22
|Nikki A.S.H.
|Ronda Rousey
|23
|Summer Rae
|Charlotte Flair & Natalya
|24
|Nikki Bella
|Brie Bella
|25
|Sarah Logan
|Brie Bella & Nikki Bella
|26
|Lita
|Charlotte Flair
|27
|Molly Holly
|Nikki A.S.H.
|28
|Ronda Rousey
|WINNER
|29
|Shotzi
|Ronda Rousey
|30
|Shayna Baszler
|Charlotte Flair
We saw a heat of the moment between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. But, there’s a history between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. Who will Ronda Rousey choose as her opponent for WrestleMania?
Speculations say that Ronda Rousey will choose Becky Lynch. And, at Elimination Chamber on 19th February 2022, Ronda will battle Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown’s Women Championship. WrestleMania 38 will have a triple threat unification Women’s Championship match. Well, these are just speculations and WWE has its own way of handling storylines.
We think that Ronda Rousey will battle Becky Lynch for the RAW’s Women Championship match and Charlotte Flair would go one-on-one with Lita. There was a little heat in the Rumble match between them, and the storyline could make way from that. But also, we have Sasha Banks who can battle Charlotte Flair at the grandest stage of them all.
Men’s Royal Rumble
AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura started the Men’s Rumble. AJ Styles, just like Sasha Banks was a favorite to win but got eliminated mid-way. AJ Styles got the most elimination with 6 i.e., Shinsuke Nakamura, Austin Theory, Robert Roode, Ridge Holland, and Omos. It took 6 superstars to throw Omos out of the ring.
In the final 5 of Men’s Rumble, we had the 4 of the 5 surprise entrants i.e., Drew McIntyre, Bad Bunny, Shane McMahon, and Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar eliminated everyone single-handedly and went on to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match.
Summary of the Men’s Royal Rumble match
|Entrant No.
|Entrant
|Eliminated By
|1
|AJ Styles
|Madcap Moss
|2
|Shinsuke Nakamura
|AJ Styles
|3
|Austin Theory
|AJ Styles
|4
|Robert Roode
|AJ Styles
|5
|Ridge Holland
|AJ Styles
|6
|Montez Ford
|Omos
|7
|Damian Priest
|Omos
|8
|Sami Zayn
|AJ Styles
|9
|Johnny Knoxville
|Sami Zayn
|10
|Angelo Dawkins
|Omos
|11
|Omos
|AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Ridge Holland, Ricochet, Chad Gable & Dominik Mysterio
|12
|Ricochet
|Happy Crobin
|13
|Chad Gable
|Rick Boogs
|14
|Dominik Mysterio
|Happy Crobin
|15
|Happy Corbin
|Drew MyIntyre
|16
|Dolph Ziggler
|Rey Mysterio & Bad Bunny
|17
|Sheamus
|Bad Bunny
|18
|Rick Boogs
|Happy Crobin
|19
|Madcap Moss
|Drew McIntyre
|20
|Riddle
|Brock Lesnar
|21
|Drew McIntyre
|Brock Lesnar
|22
|Kevin Owens
|Shane McMahon
|23
|Rey Mysterio
|Otis
|24
|Kofi Kingston
|Kevin Owens
|25
|Otis
|Riddle and Randy Orton
|26
|Big E
|Riddle and Randy Orton
|27
|Bad Bunny
|Brock Lesnar
|28
|Shane McMahon
|Brock Lesnar
|29
|Randy Orton
|Brock Lesnar
|30
|Brock Lesnar
|WINNER
Do you know who should be afraid after the results? Yes, you guessed it right. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman should be afraid because they cause Brock Lesnar his WWE Championship by invading the match. Also, Paul Heyman turned on Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman would be having nightmares, the storyline from here would be interesting and engaging well with the WWE Universe.
Before Royal Rumble, there were speculations that whichever the Champion losses the match would enter the Royal Rumble and win it, to face each other at WrestleMania. Well, the speculations came true.
At WrestleMania 38, Brock Lesnar is going to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. BUT! If you remember, Seth Rollins did not lose the match as well. So, will it be a triple threat or will Roman and Seth face off again at Elimination Chamber? We will have to wait and see!
The Road to WrestleMania has officially begun!