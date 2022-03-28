Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at the Academy Awards for Making Fun of His Wife

Was it real or scripted?

Will Smith just walked up to the stage and slapped the life out of Chris Rock and that too during the live streaming of the Oscars 2022 ceremony. But why? Well, Chris ended up cracking a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith which later on infuriated Will and he walked up to the stage to smack Chris in the face.

Many videos of the incident have surfaced on the internet and people are wondering whether it was scripted or completely real. Here is what we know so far:

What Happened?

Will Smith has received the Oscar for the best actor this year during the academy awards. But this wasn’t the highlight of the show, what really took the world by storm was the incident before that. Apparently, Chris was presenting the award for best documentary, and during his commentary consisting of his usual comedy routine, he ended up cracking a joke about Jada.

Christ actually compared Jada’s tightly cropped hair to Demi Moore’s appearance in the G.I. Jane movie and also said that Jada should appear in the sequel. At first, Jada rolled over her eyes and Will smith laughed it off but moments after that, Will rode up the stage towards Chris and smacked him hard in the face which led to a moment of utter silence and confusion.

Will Smith then proceeded to return to his seat and swore at Chris and said: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth.” Although many were confused as to if it was a scripted play, this sentence, however, by Will made everyone believe that it was hundred percent real. The producers of the show were forced to bleep out some seconds of the footage and audio from the TV broadcast of the Academy Awards.

Will Apologized Later

Later on, during his winning speech for getting the Oscar, Will apologized for his behavior but not to Chris. Will apologized to the academy and the people present there and said: “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. Love will make you do crazy things.”

He also added: “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you got to be able to take abuse. You got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you got to be able to have people disrespecting you. And you got to smile and you got to pretend like that’s okay.”

For now, Chris Rock has reportedly not pressed any charges against Will and it is unsure whether the Academy will take back Will’s Oscar for breaking the code of conduct in the academy.