Why Is Space Force Season 3 Canceled at Netflix?

Space Force is one of Netflix’s top comedy projects starring Steve Carell. There are two seasons of Space Force is available on Netflix. But the sad news for all the fans is that there is no Season 3 for ‘Space Force’. Yes! Netflix just updated on the 29th of April that the show is officially canceled.

Space Force is a Netflix comedy series developed by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell about working in a cubicle. Even after two seasons in the franchise, Space Force appears to be having a storyline and critical reaction issues, despite its tremendously talented cast and staff.

Why ‘Space Force’ Cancelled at Netflix After 2 Seasons?

Fans were eagerly anticipating the next chapter, but the wait and subsequent journey to binge-watch the series proved to be short-lived and unfortunate, as the series was officially announced to be canceled.

On Friday, April 29th, that was shortly updated with the announcement that Space Force had been canceled and would not be returning for a third season.

Despite the show’s considerable cost cutbacks, it was canceled. Season 2’s production was transferred from Los Angeles to Vancouver to save money, which resulted in a reshuffle in the writer’s room. Its episode count was likewise lowered from ten to seven.

Season 1 may have fallen short of expectations due to the lesser budget, but rather than abandoning the series, it was given a second shot. It’s unlikely that we’ll see the third episode unless the program can do the math.

Viewership (along with critical acclaim) vs. cost is a crucial component in Netflix’s selection decisions, therefore the rating renewal hurdle is high for an expensive show like Space Force. Raising Dion, which premiered around the same time as Space Force and scored a spot or two higher on the Nielsen Originals ranking, was also recently canceled by the streaming service.

The Office’s a developer/executive producer Daniels and actor Carell reunited for Space Force, which had a lot of potential from the start.

The drama centered around a group of people tasked with establishing the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, the Space Force, which was clearly influenced by the Trump administration’s Space Force creation. Carell, Malkovich, Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Dianna Silvers, Don Lake, and others were among the cast members.

Season 2 began with General Naird (Carell) and his underdog team attempting to establish their worth in the eyes of a new administration while coping with interpersonal issues.

Daniels is still working with Netflix on other projects, such as the animated comedies Bad Crimes and Exploding Kittens.

Netflix — and other streaming services — have had a harder time cracking comedy than drama, with imports such as Cobra Kai and Emily In Paris, as well as The Upshaws, Grace, and Frankie, Dead to Me, Never Have I Ever, and Russian Doll; the animated Big Mouth, and cult performer I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, among its strongest/most acclaimed current shows.

What Did Fans Expect From Season 3?

Most of the characters are in the same place at the end of Season 2 as they were at the start of Season 2. The majority of the protagonists have chosen to remain in Space Force, having received pay raises and the branch’s future ensured.

Season 2 naturally finishes on a cliffhanger, with a large asteroid speeding towards Earth (yep, the exact narrative of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up). Thanks to the Hawaiin telescope going online, the entire crew discovers the asteroid.

When the astronauts, scientists, and generals see the approaching asteroid and realize their imminent destiny, they burst out by singing Kokomo.