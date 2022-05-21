Why Is Pete Davidson Leaving Saturday Night Live After 7 Years?

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson is reportedly leaving the famous television show Saturday Night Live. This comes as a major shock to the fans and viewers of the SNL show as Pete was a considerate part of the show. Additionally, Pete gained massive popularity from the show itself.

Pete Davidson Exiting ‘Saturday Night Live’ After 8 Seasons

The news of Pete leaving Saturday Night Live sparked in 2020 only when during an interview he hinted towards it. In 2020, he admitted that even he is willing to quit the show now. As Pete stated “I’ve had a lot of chats with folks about leaving. It’s difficult to do because you never want to squeeze the trigger too soon. ‘You’ll know when you know, and everything will be OK,’ everyone has always said.”

It also seems like the “lot of folks” Pete was talking about might be his fellow cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney who have also decided to quit the show. All three members will walk away from the show. Reportedly, Pete will also quit the show around the same tenure.

The 28-year-old comedian joined the famous tv show in its season 40 in 2014, when he was just 20 years old. It would be not wrong to say that at that time very few people knew Pete as he was quite young and new. Subsequently, Pete gained massive popularity through the show and his independent work. Pete has come a long way since then and will be quitting the show in its 47th season.

The credit for Pete’s popularity also goes to his past relationships, which were one of the hottest topics of that time. For instance, Pete’s relationship with singer Ariana Grande. Even now, Pete’s relationship with American media personality Kim Kardashian is the topic of discussion amongst many. Coincidentally, Pete met Kardashian on Saturday Night Live only in October.

Davidson has also appeared in films such as The Suicide Squad and The King of Staten Island, in addition to 30 Rock. He’ll next be seen in the A24 horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies (which will be released on August 5), as well as in Peacock’s half-hour comedy series Bupkis, which is partially based on his own life.

Davidson has already hinted at his leaving, and in a May 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he fueled exit rumors by saying, “I’m astonished I made it to [season] seven. I’m ready to retire my jersey.”

The season 47 finale of Saturday Night Live will air at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Lyonne will host for the first time, with musical guest Japanese Breakfast. Davidson is likely to maintain a relationship with Broadway Video even if he is leaving the show. On the new streaming series “Bupkis,” which will air on NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Davidson is a star, co-writer, and executive producer.

Broadway Video’s Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David will executive produce the series, which will be distributed by Universal Television. Edie Falco will play the mother of Davidson’s character on the show, according to NBC.