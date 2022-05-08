Why is Peaky Blinders Season 7 Canceled?

Probably the last time we’ll get to hear our favorite, “In the bleak mid-winter” as the heartthrob gangster gang of Birmingham, England is ready to bid goodbye with its sixth and probably last season. Peaky Blinders season 6 executed some mind-blowing shocks for the fans as the empire of Tommy Shelby wrapped its final consignment.

The fans are bamboozled after the bloodbath and explosive turns of events that took place in the sixth season. While season 6 showed some final answers to pretty puzzled mysteries coming along since day 1, the fans are still having a hard time wondering whether there will be the next season or not. With the sixth series dramatic conclusion and rumors about the spin-off, here’s everything you need to know.

Peaky Blinders Season 7: Is It Going to Happen?

With its latest installment released in February 2022, the show has left fans wondering whether the Peaky gang is thinking of coming back for the 7th season.

The season finale of the sixth season concluded with some bloodshed di conclusion that indicated the bowing out of one of the celebrated dramas. This season is making itself the best of all with Tommy Shelby fighting his inner demons and coping with some pretty bad losses. Although coming back to the most asked question, will there be a seventh season?

We’re afraid to say this but we won’t be expecting our favorite “fooking” gangsters to create noises in the streets of Birmingham. To mention a couple of reasons, the first goes the implications that the pandemic has caused to the filming and production with masses. The creator Steve Knight in an interview from 2021 mentioned that the original intention of to end the series with seven seasons but the Covid limitations put the production in a tight spot.

He added that instead of bringing the seventh season, the Peaky team will appear on the big screen. Another big reason for ending the most anticipated show is the tragic death of legendary actress Helen McCroy who played the iconic Polly Gray in the show. He added that with the loss of Helen and the pandemic restrictions, it will be a better option to place in a film.

Are we expecting a Peaky Blinders movie?

For those worrying, we would like to clear the air and say that the Peaky Blinders is going to continue.

The series may have come to an end after the glorious 6 seasons but there will be more of Tommy Shelby coming to us.

Thanks to the writer and creator Steve Knight who confirmed that the Peaky Blinders will walk towards the big screen and will serve their fans with an ultimate ending. The announcement came around January 2021 when rumors were flying in the air about the show coming to an end.

Peaky Blinders: The Movie Plot

While the news is fresh and the plot is still under wraps. Steve Knight did mention some markable details that could be potential plot material.

He mentioned making the movie featuring the second world war. He was affirmative about giving the film a solid conflict to end the Peaky saga.

He also revealed that the film will feature Polly Gray as she is an important part of the Peaky Blinders.

Peaky Blinders may have drawn their curtains with the wrap of season 6 but there’s still hope to see our favorite Shelbys gearing up to land on the big screen!