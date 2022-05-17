Why Is Kelly Clarkson Not A Part Of The Voice Season 22?

The famous American music television show “The Voice” is returning with its brand new season which will be the 22nd season of the show. The reality show has already had its 21 seasons, along with 21 winners released. The brand new season is all set to accommodate a new set of contestants with their amazing musical skills. Everything in the show will be present, except for one thing.

American singer Kelly Clarkson, unfortunately, will not be a part of the new The Voice Season, according to several sources. All the Kelly fans have to say goodbye to her this time as she won’t be a part of this season at least. Apart from this, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello will lead the contestants instead. Camila is coaching for the first time, while Gwen is returning to coaching after a hiatus. Ariana Grande, who served as a coach in season 21, will not be returning.

This news comes as a disappointment to many fans and the upcoming contestants as well. This is because Kelly has been a tremendous coach on the show for a hooping eight seasons in total. And surprisingly out of the eight, Kelly won four seasons as a coach on the show. This is one of the best performances of a coach to date in The Voice. Hence, her absence will create a huge impact on the show and on the contestants as well.

Kelly discussed her 40th birthday present to herself: “This summer, I basically said “no” to everything. This summer, I’m not going to do anything. I haven’t had a summer off since I was sixteen years old. This is my first summer without a job. I’m taking it slow.” The news of Kelly’s absence broke in when the official Instagram handle of NBC posted a video introducing its coaches.

The video showed all the coaches singing and the caption read “TheVoice returns this autumn with @blakeshelton, @johnlegend, @gwenstefani, and @camila Cabello as your Voice Coaches.” Kelly celebrated her 40th birthday recently, wherein the official NBC account of The Voice also wished her on her birthday. They wrote “Happy birthday to the greatest out there, @kellyclarkson! Drop an emoji that reminds you of her.”

Why is Kelly Clarkson not on The Voice season 22?

Kelly had been discussing taking a break from her hectic schedule for some time. According to a source, the singer’s decision to leave The Voice was motivated by a desire to spend more time with her children. “Kelly is done with the red chair, but she hasn’t said so publicly. She has resigned.” “She’s changed her mind. Kelly has resolved to put her children first after her divorce from Brandon. She’s only capable of so much. Something had to be sacrificed. “That something was The Voice,” the source continued. Her decision to leave The Voice follows her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her former spouse.