Why Is ‘In the Dark’ Season 5 Canceled By CW?

The series of cancellations have struck another prominent show.

Eight shows. That is the number of shows that the American network CW has demolished. And all that over just one week. The next victim in line happens to be the long-serving series in the broadcasting network called ‘In the Dark’.

A blind lady trying to solve a crime by herself accompanied by her dog is something that piqued the interest of a lot of people. Although the series was not really appreciated by the critics, the audience on the other hand loved the show for its unique perspective.

The series ran for 4 seasons and a fifth season was on the way before the CW axed it down and the sadness of the fans is immeasurable. Here is everything we know about it so far:

What is the Show About?

The series stars Murphy, a blind woman in her 20s who also happens to be wasting away. She only had two friends Jess, her roommate, and Tyson a teenager and a drug dealer who saved Murphy from getting mugged once.

Once out on a walk, Murphy comes across a corpse of Tyson and the corpse disappears by the time the police arrive. Refusing to believe it is a mistake, Murphy takes it upon herself to investigate the murder of her friend while she also juggles her everyday life and dating.

People loved how the series didn’t focus on the fact that the main character was blind but instead showed how they carry themselves in a world made for vision and how blindness does not make you helpless.

The first season premiered in April 2019 and the third season finished premiering in October 2021. In February, the series was renewed for a fourth season that will premiere on 6th June.

In the Dark Season 5 Canceled

Among the list of many fandoms that were upset because of the wave of cancelation by the CW ahead of its selling date, the ‘In the Dark’ fandom was one of the most miserable. Some fans were downright cussing the CW for canceling their favorite show, and some fans on the other hand were hoping for other networks like Netflix to pick it up.

Here are some of the reactions from the fandom of ‘In the Dark’:

Heartbroken about In The Dark being cancelled.. the CW has cancelled everything with average ratings. Nextar is clearly rebranding — Gigi Stab 🇫🇷 🏳️‍🌈 (@StabGigi) May 12, 2022

sorry let me get this straight: batwoman, legends of tomorrow, naomi, 4400, charmed, dynasty, roswell nw, and in the dark were ALL cancelled by the cw. EIGHT SHOWS…. — ْ (@L0REWHORE) May 12, 2022

CW canceled “In the dark” & “Charmed” 😱😱😱 I need Netflix or another network to pick them up. In the dark might have served it’s purpose, but Charmed can certainly keep going!! — Music Lover 🎶 (@theeeQueen___) May 13, 2022

What’s Ahead?

Although season 5 has been canceled, some hope still remains for the fans. The first is season 4 which is scheduled to premiere in June. The fans are hoping that season 4 which might possibly be the last season of the show does some justice and provides a satisfactory end to the story.

Other hope lies in some other networks or OTT platforms picking up the series and continuing it with the original crew and creators. Although the chances of that happening are very low, some fans still remain hopeful as they wait for season 4.