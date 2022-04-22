Why Did Zak Hardaker Leave Wigan Warriors With Immediate Effect?

It seems like he is not coming back at all.

Zak Hardaker who was with the Wigan Warriors since 2018 has now put an end to his journey with them and has now returned to his family base in Yorkshire. It seems he is done for sure and there are no chances he is ever returning.

His reason for leaving has been apparently linked with Zak’s intention to pursue career opportunities near his home. Today we talk about Zak’s career with Wigan Warriors and the reasons leading to this decision of his.

Here is everything we know so far:

Who is Zak Hardaker?

Zak Alexander Hardaker was born on 17 October 1991 and has played as an English professional rugby footballer most of his life. He has most recently played as a center or fullback player in rugby with the Wigan Warriors during the Super League.

Before he was with the Wigan Warriors, he played as the center, fullback, and on the wing for the Featherstone Rovers in the Betfred Championship. He was also in the Super League with the Leeds Rhinos. In his career yet, Zak has won three Super League championships and two challenge cups during his time with the Leeds.

He missed the 2017 Super League Grand Final and was dropped by Castleford and England after he failed a drugs test where he tested positive for cocaine. While he was still suspended, he signed for Wigan in 2018 May.

And quite recently, he was found below club standards and was dropped from the side due to a long list of disciplinary issues.

Why Did He Leave?

The primary reason being assumed for his reason for leaving is Zak trying to find career opportunities near his homeplace. The news of his leaving was confirmed Friday morning in the news. Zak asked for a release from his contract with Wigan ahead of the 2022 season.

Kris Radlinski, the executive director of Wigan released a statement after Zak left which said: “Zak Hardaker is a hugely talented player, universally liked by team-mates and staff. Everybody at Wigan Warriors has done everything they could to provide him with the platform he needed to shine at the highest level. As a consequence, we are all extremely disappointed that his time at the club has had to end in this way. We wish him all the best for the future.”

What’s Ahead?

Zak was reported to have shown interest in moving back to Yorkshire. As of now, it is not clear what label he could possibly sign with after moving to his homeplace and if he will continue playing rugby after that.

The future remains pretty unclear for Zak Hardaker as of now.