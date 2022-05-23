Why Did Lina Esco Quit ‘S.W.A.T’ After 5 Seasons?

American actress Lina Esco has taken a huge decision concerning her career and the famous drama series she was a part of. It has been reported that Lina will be exiting Netflix’s famous drama series SWAT she had been a considerate part. The thriller series that already had its five seasons released will be renewed for upcoming seasons too, but unfortunately, the 37-year-old actress won’t be a part of it.

Lina Esco Leaves S.W.A.T After 5 Seasons

Lina had been a part of the CBS drama since its beginning in 2017 and was in all the seasons. The news of Lina exiting the show broke in when Officer Christine “Chris” Alonso informed coworker and closest friend Jim Street that she had decided to leave S.W.A.T. to take over for Mama Pina, who runs a local safe home for immigrant women fleeing dangerous situations and is currently hospitalized. This happened a few weeks ago.

As soon as the news of Lina quitting the show aired several fans and viewers were highly disappointed as the series won’t be the same without her. Not only the fans but the Kingdom actress herself describes this as “one of the toughest decisions of her life”.

However, she received massive support and commendation after people came to know about the reason behind her exit. Lina has always been a philanthropic and altruistic person in her life and this hard decision of hers proves it well.

Chris’s departure was depicted in the season finale episode ‘Farewell,’ directed by Billy Gierhart, and will be quite emotional one for all her fans. Lina in her interview stated “The Mama Pina narrative is one of my favorites.

It strikes a chord with Chris because she is a lady who is offering a safe haven for women who have lost hope in other nations and are fleeing for a better life.” Chris has become quite passionate about helping and participating in it.”

Additionally bidding adieu to her most loved show Esco also said that “Bringing a strong, educated, bisexual character like Chris Alonso to life has been a joy as well as a great opportunity to raise awareness for different women everywhere. I’m leaving S.W.A.T. after five years to pursue new artistic ventures. Chris isn’t afraid of the unknown, and as an actor and director, I’m looking forward to stepping out of my comfort zone and starting a new chapter as well.”

She went on to add that “Having said that, this is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make. I’ll be eternally thankful to my S.W.A.T. family — my fellow cast members, writers, and producers – for taking me on such a fantastic journey. You, the great S.W.A.T. fans, are the show’s heart. I can’t thank you enough for your help and for being by my side throughout Chris’ entire adventure!”

Lastly, the SWAT members too in their statement said how pleasurable it was to work with Lina and how she gave life to the character of Chris and delivered a thrilling performance throughout.