Why Did Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Break Up After 2 Years of Relationship?

Are there chances of reconciliation?

Social media personality Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend and basketball player Devin Booker are reportedly calling it quits. The two had been dating for two years ever since they went public on last year’s Valentine’s Day.

According to a source, the two have decided to part ways but they still have been amicable and supportive of each other throughout the split. The source also claimed that they have decided to remain friends and will be figuring out their future together.

Here is everything we know about it so far:

Kendall Jenner Splits from Devin Booker

A source close to both Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker revealed on 22 June that the reality TV star and the basketball player are ending their two-year relationship. According to the source: “Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half.”

The two apparently spent a good time together in Italy during Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding but the news of the split came out right after they got back from there.

Why Did the Two Split?

The two apparently decided to break up after coming back from Italy and realizing that they had different lifestyles. According to the source referring to the Italy trip: “…once they got back, they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles.”

The source also added that Kendall told Devin that she “wanted space and time apart” however, the source claimed that they have been in touch ever since that and said: “They have been in touch since and do care about one another”. The two apparently want to “take this time to focus on themselves”.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, the mother of Kendall was seen asking her to think about having a baby. However, Kendall gave a different opinion about starting a family and said; “I don’t know if I’m ready yet. I still have a lot to figure out before I can, like, welcome a child into my life. I’m still enjoying life on my own. And I’m OK with that right now.”

Kendall and Devin

The romance between Kendall and Devin was first sparked in April 2020 after they were spotted in Arizona together. They apparently began dating in June of the same year and the next year, Kendall took it to the next level and officially revealed her relationship through a post on Valentine’s day where she posted a photo of Devin.

Devin did the same and the two officially revealed their relationship to their fans. This year in January, a source told ET that the two’s relationship was “in a really great space”. According to a source, the two might have been split for now however they want to “figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be.”