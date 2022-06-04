Who’ll Be the Next Queen of England: Here’s the Line of Succession

Who will inherit the throne after Queen Elizabeth II?

Queen Elizabeth II just celebrated her 96th birthday and also her Platinum Jubilee for successfully reigning for 70 years on the throne. The party spanned 4 days and was billed as the party of all parties with a star-studded crowd.

The Queen is currently 96 years old and has become the longest-reigning monarch in Britain’s history. As the celebration for her Platinum Jubilee finished, the question that was on most minds was who will succeed the throne after Queen Elizabeth II? With the continuous aging of the Queen, everybody wonders how the hierarchy will follow after her.

Today we talk about the British Royal line of succession to the throne in 2022. Here are the details:

Who will Sit on the Throne After Queen Elizabeth II?

Queen Elizabeth II inherited the throne in 1952 at the age of 25. She has reigned the longest and has outlived nine prime ministers. The Queen has become frailer these past few years and has canceled multiple engagements and schedules.

This could be linked to the passing of her husband, Prince Philip and she also fell ill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She claimed that all of that has left her “very exhausted and tired”. Many people have openly started wondering about what will happen to the throne after her.

Well, after Queen Elizabeth II passes away, her oldest son, Prince Charles will be the first in line to inherit the throne. Prince Charles was born in 1948 and is currently the Prince of Wales. When Prince Charles becomes king, his wife Camilla will become the next Queen Consort.

The decision for Camilla to become the Queen Consort was done after Queen Elizabeth II released a statement where she wished that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall would be the Queen Consort once Charles becomes king.

Who Is the Next Queen in Line After Queen Elizabeth II?

When a man marries a reigning queen, his title becomes Prince Consort. So the only way for a man to be called the king is if he inherits the title. Although Prince Charles is next in line to become king, the next official queen in the British line of succession is Princess Charlotte.

Charlotte is fourth in line of succession as she is the second child and only daughter of Prince William and Catherine. She is officially the next in line to be queen as she is the first female in the succession line after the Queen.

The Royal Line of Succession

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Prince Charles will inherit the throne, and after him, his son Prince William will take the throne. After his reign, his son Prince George will inherit the throne. After him, Princess Charlotte comes next to become Queen however, her fourth place can drop if her older brother George has a family of his own.