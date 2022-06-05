Who Will Be the Next James Bond: Here Are The Top Contenders

Even the ghost of Cubby Broccoli would find it hard to decide.

No Time to Die was finally released in the theatres and Daniel Craig finally gave up the mantle of 007. Although Daniel was going to give up the mantle after Spectre, he still stayed for one last movie. But now that it has finally been confirmed, the race for the next James Bond has already begun.

When asked by the producer Barbara Brocolli in November 2021, she said that they haven’t even begun thinking about the casting yet. However, later on, Pamela Abby, the boss of MGM said in November that the race has already begun and they have already made some preliminary conversations about it.

We might not have any idea about that conversation but nothing is stopping us from speculating. The fans are so excited that their heated debates are even making them bet on gambling websites to see if their prediction will become a reality.

Who Will Be the Next James Bond?

Without further ado, here are the top contenders in the race for the mantle of James Bond:

Richard Madden

There are very positive signs for the Game of Thrones star to inherit the mantle of agent 007. He has already caught the eye of Barbara according to The Sun which said: “It’s seriously looking like he [Madden] is going to get the job. Not only is he on top of Barbara’s list, but she is preparing to offer the role.”

Madden is at 11/10 odds at SkyBet and 5/4 on Coral according to Forbes. He also has the age advantage over other actors so he could be a fresh start for the new 007’s character.

Lashana Lynch

There was a talk about having a female play the role of James Bond before Bond 25 was released. Lashana’s performance in the movie was met with positive reviews. She just might be able to carry on the franchise however the audience and creators have to rethink their view of the franchise and continue the series without centering it around James Bond but with a whole new agent 007.

Rege-Jean Page

With his fabulous performance in Bridgerton, Page has shot forward in the race against all contenders and has quickly become a fan favorite for the casting. Even the former Bond, Pierce Brosnan told Entertainment Tonight that Page would be a “wonderful” replacement for Bond. His odds stand at 5/2 on Ladbrokes.

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy has all the physical aspects required to continue the legacy of Bond and we have already seen it in The Dark Night Rises and Mad Max. However, if the producers are thinking of the casting for the long term then Tom’s age could be a drawback. Hardy’s odds on Ladbrokes stand at 7/1.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba has proved through his smoldering performances throughout his career that he is just the guy for the next James Bond and there is no wonder why he is one of the first names when it comes to fan castings. However, the actor himself has never really shown interest in it and said that he is just content with what he has on hand.

Henry Cavill

Another Bond frontrunner and a very obvious choice for the role, everybody knows that Henry and Tuxedos go hand in hand. And the massive bodybuilding he did for Superman is just proof enough that he is the embodiment of Bond. Plus he has the looks and charms that will easily help him slip into the role. However, he is wrapped up in other big projects like The Witcher so his chances are low.

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel with his versatile acting has gained a lot of fame in the past few years and even bagged himself multiple nominations even in the Oscars. Some may seem skeptical about him playing the role of Bond but with his 3-dimensional acting skills, Daniel could take the role of Bond in many directions. His odds at Ladbrokes are at 16/1.

So from your perspective, who do think would be most suitable for the role of James Bond or an entirely new character for agent 007? Let us know in the comments.