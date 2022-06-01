Who Was Fleeroy PC Mason? Teyana Taylor Mourns The Death Of Her Brother

It was indeed a bad day for American singer Teyana Taylor as she went through the most painful grief of losing a loved one. The 31-year-old singer lost her biggest buddy cum brother Fleeroy PC Mason who was one of her closest persons. The singer is devasted and shocked by the sudden death of her best friend. Taylor took to her Instagram to share the saddest news with all her fans. Taylor can be seen often mourning for various deceased people from all over the music and arts industry.

But this loss is however a personal one to her. The singer posted a series of pictures with Fleeroy PC that clearly depicted the old and gold bond between the two. The slide of pictures showed how close PC was to the singer. She captioned the post stating “I’ve been trying to process all of this. I can’t, I am broken. A piece of me is gone that I will never get back in the flesh. I am not okay.”

Condolences shower on the demise of PC

As soon as Taylor made the post, condolences and prayers started pouring on the sudden demise of PC. The Instagram post itself had around 7k comments, wherein people asked Teyana to be okay and take care of herself. Several people also prayed for the peace of the departed soul. Not only on Instagram but on Twitter too was flooded with condolences for Fleeroy. One of the users wrote ” “Wow fly high PC. Y’all were inseparable”, while the other one wrote ““So sorry for your loss @TEYANATAYLOR RIP PC.”

Wow 🥺😢 fly high PC🙏🏾🕊. Y’all were inseparable 🫶🏾 @TEYANATAYLOR ❤️ — __Alluring.Lovely🌸✨ (@ProfessedLuv_) May 31, 2022

One of the users also wrote that “@TEYANATAYL I know you’re stronger than they think, so don’t give up if you’re feeling down! “Head up, chin up!”

Who was Fleeroy PC Mason?

Pretty Crime, another artist like Taylor, is the epitome of PC. After the American singer expressed her sorrow over his loss, he soared to notoriety. According to his Instagram account, PC worked as a graphic designer and mannequin enhancer. His Instagram account, which goes by the name pettycrime333, has further information about him. He was quite active on social media and transparent about his relationships. His Instagram feed is full of photos of himself.

But not only this he also has a series of few photographs from his travels across the world. Apart from this Fleeroy’s feed has also a place for photos with his close friends and family. On his feet, he also has some motivational and inspirational quotations. It comprises almost everything he was fascinated by or was interested in during his life.

Teyana expressed her sorrow and paid tribute to PC on her Instagram account, and the news spread quickly. However, the singer has not yet revealed that what is the plausible reason behind the sudden death of her brother cum best friend. Let us see if we can know about the same later!