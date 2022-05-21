Who Was Ellen Barkin’s Husband When She Was Sexually Involved with Johnny Depp?

Ellen has testified against Johnny in the latest series of events.

The trial which has been the talk of the town for quite a while is progressing in a manner where no finish line seems to be in vision. Just when we think that one side has completely dominated the other, the opposition brings out a new name or a new story that brings back the balance to equal.

In the same series, the newest name that emerged was that of Ellen Barkin, the ex-girlfriend of Johnny Depp. Barkin’s deposition was played in the court on Thursday from Amber’s side as a testimony against Johnny. Barkin has accused Johnny of being exceedingly jealous and always drunk.

Here is everything we know so far:

Barkin’s Testimony

Ellen dated Johnny in the 90s and appeared during the defamation trial as a witness on behalf of Amber’s side. Well, to be precise, Ellen herself was not present in the court. Her testimony was recorded as a video back in November 2019 and it was played now in front of a jury made up of seven people in Virginia.

According to Barkin, in the few months of dating Johnny, she saw that he was mostly drunk and was exceedingly jealous. She said: “He was drunk a lot of the time. He was a red wine drinker. He’s just a jealous man, controlling — ‘Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?”

She also shared that Johnny once accused her of cheating on him just because of a scratch. She added: “I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn’t him”.

Who Was Barkin’s Husband While She Dated Depp?

According to the 68-years-old actor and producer, she had a brief “Sexual relationship” with Johnny during the 90s. She said: “We just developed a friendship over time that lasted maybe 10 years [or] a little less.”

According to reports, the two later got involved sexually in 1994 in Los Angeles. At that time, Barkin was temporarily separated from Gabriel Byrne, an Irish actor who was her husband at that time. They share two children between them but were separated in 1993 and divorced in 1999.

When asked about his relationship with Barkin, Johnny said: “She wanted more than a relationship, she wanted a proper relationship with me and I did not want that. I didn’t feel the same about her as she did me and I suppose from that moment on she became very, very angry and since then I have not spoken to Ms. Barkin. Nor has Ms. Barkin spoken to me.”

Barkin’s recorded testimony was played two days after the testimony of Amber was finished. The defamation trial is scheduled to resume next week.