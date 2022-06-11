Who Was Cooper Noriega? TikTok Star Passes Away at 19

TikTok sensation and influencer Cooper Noriega passed away on 9 June. He was 19-years old at the time of his death. He was found dead near a parking lot and paramedics were not able to save him. His cause of death is not yet known.

Hours before his death, Cooper share a video on TikTok where he talked about death in the caption. Thousands of fans and close friends flooded the comment section of the influencer’s posts on TikTok to share their condolences.

Here’s what we know about Cooper’s death so far:

Who Was Cooper Noriega?

Cooper was born on 28 June 2002 and grew up in Laguna Beach, California. Later on, he moved to Los Angeles with an ambition to pursue a career in fashion as well as entertainment. He first joined TikTok in 2019 and slowly rose to fame through his channel called “coopernoriega”.

He amassed a huge fan following through his comedic videos like skits, lip-syncs, POVs, and modeling clips. His account soon surpassed 1.7 million fans on TikTok and gained a fan following of 430, 000 on Instagram.

He began dating fellow TikTok star Sabrina Quesada in October 2020. He has performed duets on TikTok with popular TikTokers like Mattia Polibio.

Cooper’s Death

According to TMZ, around 4:20 on June 9, a passerby saw Cooper lying unconscious in a mall parking lot on the 500 block of North First Street in Burbank, outside of Los Angeles, and immediately called 911. The paramedics soon arrived on the scene however, they were unable to save him.

cooper noriega less than 24 hours before his death 🙁 wtf man pic.twitter.com/SA7dJsO4XB — tor ୨୧ (@exhaleneedy) June 10, 2022

The cause of death of the influencer was deferred which basically means that the autopsy did not reveal his cause of death so medical examiners are requesting more investigations. A spokesperson said: “Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination”.

Devastating news. RIP Cooper Noriega. Life is fragile. Enjoy every minute. pic.twitter.com/B1yGXi4SCH — BFFs (@BFFsPod) June 10, 2022

The news of his death was first shared by the BFF podcast Barstool Sports via a black and white photo of Noriega. Cooper appeared on the BFF podcast on 1 June. Also, just hours before his death, Cooper posted a video on his TikTok which was captioned with “Who else b thinking they gon die young af.”

i don’t know why but hearing cooper noriega passed away this morning hurt so fucking bad i can’t explain it. he was probably my favorite influencer out there, he seemed like an amazing friend to have. — mirian (@_mirianalvarez_) June 10, 2022

my fucking heart and soul. rest in peace cooper noriega i am sobbing. u were loved by so many ☹️☹️ pic.twitter.com/nKqgs2hUrM — amy (@aintthatdeepp) June 10, 2022

Cooper Was Struggling with Mental Health

Cooper announced four days before his death that he was making a Discord server dedicated to mental health and invited everyone to join. He said: “If you’re really into getting your emotions out, or whatever, come join, I created [the server] because of how much I love you guys and how much I struggle with it myself.”

After his death, a GoFundMe page was created to collect funeral costs to give to his parents as well as to honor his dream of helping people with mental health. Fellow acquaintances and influencers like Taylor Caniff and Bryant Eslava promised that they will continue his ambition.

Rest in Peace Cooper Noriega 🕊 Coopers Advice discord: https://t.co/ibhGiav7lb pic.twitter.com/rWoDPn7n6j — BRYANT (@BryantEslava) June 10, 2022

Many fans and acquaintances took to social media to grieve his death and shared their fondest memory of him.