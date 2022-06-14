Who Is Olivia Wilde? All About Harry Style’s Girlfriend

They ain’t hiding anymore.

Harry Styles seems to be on a break from his Love on Tour series and it looks like he is enjoying his break with his girlfriend Olivia Wilde. The couple was recently spotted checking out properties while taking a stroll in North London last week.

The two were spotted walking down the streets holding hands in tracksuits and beanies. They didn’t go into any shops but were spotted peering into the estate agent’s window. Fans of Harry have had a mixed reaction to his latest relationship and some have also directed hate towards Olivia.

Today we discuss who is Olivia Wilde, the latest love interest of Harry Styles:

Who Is Olivia Wilde?

Olivia was born on 10 March 1984 in New York City. She grew up in Washington D.C. and attended Georgetown Day School. Later on, she attended a boarding school name Phillips Academy in Massachusetts and finally graduated in 2002. She was accepted into Bard College however she put off her enrolment three times in order to pursue an acting career.

She finally studied at the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin. Olivia is currently an American actress and a filmmaker in Hollywood. She has appeared in popular movies like “Tron: Legacy”, “Cowboys and Aliens”, and “The Lazarus Effect”. “Booksmart” was her debut in filmmaking and even got her the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature.

Olivia’s ancestry includes English, Scottish, German, Irish, and Manx. She has two siblings, an older sister, and a younger brother. She has directed movies like “Wake Up” and will direct and feature in “Don’t Worry Darling” which will also feature Harry Styles.

Olivia considers herself a pescetarian and was voted as PETA’s Sexiest Vegetarian Celibrity in 2010.

Past Relationships

Olivia first married Italian filmmaker and Musician Tao Ruspoil on 7 June 2003 at the age of 19. However, the two announced their separation on 8 February 2011, and their divorce was finalized in September.

She then dated Jason Sudeikis starting in November 2011 and got engaged in January 2013. She shares two children with him but their relationship ended in November 2020. She then finally started dating Harry in 2021.

Olivia and Harry

The two showed up on headlines for the first time in January 2021 when they were photographed holding hands during the wedding of Harry’s manager. They apparently started dating after they met on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling”.

They kept their relationship quiet during the early days and none of them confirmed or denied their relationship. Back to the present, the two have been spotted hanging out often now. Olivia was spotted dancing at Harry’s recent concerts.

She also recently showed support for his latest album by featuring a song from his album on her Instagram. Harry has also potentially referred to Olivia in his recent songs’ lyrics but has never confirmed it publicly.