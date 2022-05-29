Who Is Moses Ingram? The Antagonist of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Every Jedi needs to face a powerful foe.

Obi-Wan Kenobi has been a highly anticipated series in the Star Wars universe and fans of the original movie series have been dying to see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the titular Jedi after almost two decades.

We know that any story in the Star Wars universe is lacking without a strong antagonist and this series will be featuring many such antagonists including the legendary return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. But this series is not just about nostalgia and will be featuring many new faces who will be making their place in the universe.

One of those faces will be Moses Ingram who is playing the role of a powerful Jedi hunter named Inquisitor Reva aka the Third Sister. Today we talk about Moses and her character in the series:

Who Is Moses Ingram?

You might recognize Moses from her supporting role in the popular series “The Queen’s Gambit”. She also appeared alongside Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”. But this time, Moses is all set to appear in a central role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series as one of the main antagonists.

Moses was raised in West Baltimore with six children and at the age of 10, she enrolled in an after-school theatre program, and soon after, in 2012, she graduated from the Baltimore School of the Arts. Then in 2019, she received her Master’s in Fine Arts.

She was nominated for her supporting role in “The Queen’s Gambit” for the Primetime Emmy Award. She was named in the list of ten actors to watch for in 2021 by Variety.

Moses’ Role in Obi-Wan Kenobi

In the series, Moses is portraying the character of Reva, a ruthless and cunning Inquisitor tasked with hunting down the remains of the Jedi Order working under Darth Vader. Ingram made some great impressions in the mind of fans just by appearing in some glimpses of the first look at the series.

However, before joining, Moses claimed to not have been a hardcore Star Wars fan. And when asked how she prepared for her role, she said: “My research started with the prequels, just to line up in the timeline with what has happened versus what’s about to happen. And in my own time, music plays a huge part. Having a backstory and memories that I’ve made up to recall while we’re working all play together.”

Who Is an Inquisitor in Star Wars?

The OG fans of the Star Wars universe might already know this but for those curious, the Inquisitors are the Jedi Hunters working for Darth Vader tasked with wiping out the existence of the remnants of the Jedi.

However, not many know that all Inquisitors once used to be Jedi themselves. So we can expect that we might be getting glimpses of the backstory of Reva or a tragic past further in the series if the creators decided to give more depth to her character.