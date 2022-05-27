Who Is Morgan Tremaine? Ex-TMZ Employee Testifies in the Depp Vs Heard Case

Fans are comparing him to Draco Malfoy for his savage response in court.

It seems Johnny’s female attorney wasn’t the only person who would gain fame for their satisfactory replies and clap backs. A new person is on the scene and they are winning the internet with their savage reply against Amber’s attorney.

Morgan Tremaine, an ex-employee of journalism site TMZ took the stand on 25 May to testify during the ongoing defamation lawsuit in which Johnny Depp has sued Amber Heard for $50 Million. Although his testimony was called for a denial by TMZ and Amber’s attorneys however, in the end he still took the stand.

So who is Morgan Tremaine and why was he being called for his testimony? Here is everything you need to know about it:

Who Is Morgan Tremaine?

According to his website and Twitter, Morgan is a tech and gaming broadcaster and producer based in Los Angeles. Throughout his career, he has reported and produced for national television, OTT services, and many other streaming platforms.

He has worked for TMZ during the years 2015 to 2017 as an Assignment Manager which included responsibilities like leading all aspects of field video production department. Before that, between September 2014 to November 2015, his role in TMZ was to work on and acquire video segments of the site’s stories.

How Is Morgan Linked to the Case?

Back in August 2016, TMZ published an article titled “Johnny Depp Goes Off on Amber Heard, Hurls Wine Glass” which features a video in which Depp was seen slamming cupboards as Amber talked to him in the kitchen.

Morgan as an ex-employee was related to this video back then and now he was called to speak about how TMZ acquired the confidential video after the video was introduced in the trial last month. However, after the motion was filed by Depp’s legal team to call Morgan, TMZ lawyers filed an emergency motion to stop him from testifying as the site promised the source of the video to not reveal their identity.

Morgan’s Testimony

Judge Penney Azcarate denied the motion by TMZ, and Morgan was finally called for his testimony. After taking the stand, Morgan revealed that the ending of the video that was played in the court was different from the one that TMZ received.

Then he said that they were tipped off about something happening on 27 May 2016 when Heard filed for restraining order against Depp and he was asked by TMZ to send photographers to Los Angeles Courthouse.

My statement: I genuinely hope no one is paying attention to this trial today, and are instead focused on stopping gun violence like that which killed 19 children and 2 teachers in Texas this week. Celebrity news does not matter. — Morgan Tremaine (@MorganTremaine) May 25, 2022

He added: “We were trying to capture Amber leaving the courthouse and an alleged bruise on the right side of her face. She was going to sort of stop and turn towards the camera to display the bruise on the right side of her face, the alleged bruise.”

Morgan’s Savage Reply

During his cross-questioning Amber’s lawyer accused him of being a fame seeker and said: “So this gets you your 15 minutes of fame?”. To this, Morgan clapped back and said: “I’m actually putting myself in the crosshairs of TMZ, which is a very litigious organization. I’d say the same thing if you took Amber Heard on as a client.”

The courtroom burst into laughter after this and Morgan’s reply was even appreciated by the netizens later.