Who Is Madame Web in the Spider-Man Universe: Powers, Significance, History, and More

Spider-man isn’t the only webhead around.

Spider-man has always been a fan favorite when it comes to superheroes and it wouldn’t be a lie to say that the popularity of Spider-man is at an all-time high right now with three iconic actors of Spider-man showing up in a single live-action movie.

The studios are wasting no time to take advantage of this opportunity and expand the Spider-man universe with brand-new characters and stories. So far now we have heard of multiple spin-off projects in the world featuring characters from the Spider-man universe like Kraven and Venom.

One such highly anticipated project has been Madame Web, which will be a movie featuring Dakota Johnson as the titular character. It was announced a few months ago and the anticipation for the movie is quite high. So who exactly is Madame Web and what is her relationship with Spidey?

Today we tell you everything you need to know about Madame Web:

Who Is Madame Web?

Madame Web made her first appearance in the Marvel comics back in 1980 and from then onwards, she has made an appearance in the Spider-man comics very often. Her real identity is Cassandra Who was stricken with myasthenia gravis which led to her body being connected to a life support system designed by her husband.

Most of the time, Madame Web has appeared as an ally in times when Spider-man is lost or cannot find a way out of a sticky situation. She usually sounds a bit sinister or mysterious but she is not a villain or an anti-hero character.

Powers

Cassandra Webb was a mutant and was born blind and paralyzed. She has many psychic powers including telepathy, clairvoyance, and precognition which has allowed her to work as a professional medium. She can also appear to others in astral form.

Madame Web also can transfer her mutation to another person when she is dying. She is linked cybernetically to a spider-web-like life-support chair.

Significance

The question that most of you might be wondering about is what is the need to introduce Madame Web at this point in time in the Spider-man universe when there are plenty more characters they can explore?

Well, the answer to that lies in her abilities. The existence of Madame Web can help introduce the concept of ‘The Great Web’ from the Marvel comics. This concept work as a model of the concept of Marvel’s multiverse. Now that three Spider-men from different universes have been introduced, this might be a perfect opportunity to introduce the concept.

As long as Sony doesn’t mess this one up, we can have another highly appreciated character in the Spider-man universe.