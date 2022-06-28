Who is Ludacris’s Manager Chaka Zulu, Who Has Been Shot?

Famous American rapper Ludacris’s longtime manager and the agent have been shot in Atlanta. The incident occurred on June 27, 2022, on Monday. At around 11.35 p.m. Chaka Zulu was near Peachtree Road.

Herein he was hit by two unidentified shooters. Along with Zulu, two other men were also shot. All three victims were immediately taken to the nearby hospital. Unfortunately out of the three persons shot one died in hospital. However, Zulu and one other man are still in the hospital.

The incident occurred in front of the APT 4B restaurant, which is owned by Zulu only. The police officials and authorities have estimated that Zulu might have engaged in an altercation that led to the firing.

However, Chaka’s condition is pretty much stable. The police were also asked about the details of the other people shot, but the authorities have denied revealing anything regarding the same. The news broke in when the officers were informed regarding the same.

“We have three people shot at the scene” Atlanta police Lt. Germaine Dearlove said to WSB-TV, a local Atlanta news station. “A fight in the parking lot resulted in one death and two hospitalizations.”

As soon as the authorities received the news, police reached the spot and started the investigation. Currently, the authorities do not have any prime suspects. The gunman who fired the shot at Zulu and others is still absconding. However, the police are hoping that the CCTV footage and recording will aid them in identifying the criminal.

Who is Chaka Zulu?

Chaka Zulu is a veteran music executive and longtime manager of Atlanta rapper Ludacris. He co-founded Disturbing Tha Peace Records. Zulu and Ludacris formed Disturbing Tha Peace Records in 1998. Ludacris, Chingy, Shawnna, Bobby V, Playaz Circle, Lil Scrappy, and others have been recorded for the label. 2008 marked the label’s long-term partnership with Def Jam.

Zulu launched the Culture Republic in 2017 alongside T.I.’s manager Jason Geter and Goodie Mob producer Bernard Parks Jr. 2019: Head of Artist and Talent Relations at Spotify. This year, he was honored by the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks with “Forever 404 Honors” (a reference to the city’s area code), “celebrating community partners and non-profit organizations that reflect purpose, culture, and community”

Chaka Zulu’s Controversy with T.I.

T.I. got into a brawl with Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu during a Warner Music Group luncheon in 2017. Witnesses said T.I. struck and choked Zulu, causing a brief scuffle. T.I. apologized for his scuffle with Disturbing the Peace CEO Chaka Zulu at the BET Awards.

He apologized while accepting his medal. “There’s a delicate line between brilliance and lunacy,” he added, referring to T.I.P.

Cameras showed his competitor Ludacris smiling during the broadcast. The two rappers have reconciled and cooperated on four songs: “Wish You Would” from Ludacris’s album Theater of the Mind, “On Top of the World” from T.I.’s album Paper Trail, and “We In This Bitch” from DJ Drama’s album Quality Street Music. Kanye West was on the original. The two collaborated on Big Boi’s 2012 song “In The A”.