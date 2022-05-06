Who is Lisa Rinna As She Goes Nude On Instagram?

The 58-year-old, Lisa Rinna, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum showed support for a former supermodel while also slamming naysayers, but her Instagram post may have been too hot to bear.

She chose to pose in this nude photograph as she was inspired by Paulina Porizkova, in response to a heated comment on Instagram who said she “looks too old to pose in a Bikini”.

What’s the Post about?

In the most recent post, Lisa is holding a mirror and curling her eyelashes. She’s dressed entirely in sheer black knee-high stockings and high heels. Lisa’s abs are also visible in her recent photo.

“Here is my old and ugly image, and I’m one year younger than Paulina Porizkova,” Lisa Rinna wrote in the description of her most recent post.

This one does not appeal to me.” It would be fantastic if you read the next part to understand more about this topic.

Paulina Porizkova screenshotted a comment about a recent photo of her standing in a swimsuit, prompting Rinna’s retaliation. A user on the Czech-born model’s swimwear photo remarked that she must be in a lot of “pain” to keep uploading photos of herself at her “age.”

The reviewer went on to say that “growing old and ugly” is the most difficult thing for “beautiful” individuals. The commenter commented, “I pray you come to terms with your mortality.” “We all get old and ugly…all you had to do was fall from a higher height than the rest of us.”

Lisa Rinna’s latest photograph is likely to please her fans. They also commended Lisa Rinna for speaking out in support of Paulina Porizkova, which she did.

“Holy cow, Lisa Rinna, you blow everyone else out of the water,” another person who saw her post said.

Rinna’s article received hundreds of comments in just a few hours, which comes as no surprise. Several other Real Housewives cast members commented on her, stating that she is far from elderly and ugly.

Who is Paulina Porizkova?

Paulina Porizkova is a Swedish–American model, actress, and author who was born in Czechoslovakia. At the age of 18, she was the first Central European woman to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue.

When model, actor, and author Porizkova called out a troll who sent her verbal abuse on a bikini snap on Instagram, she started what has been known as the ‘old and ugly’ movement.

The Model re-shared the sexist comment on her Instagram, exposing the hater who wrote the crap about the Model.

Fans and fellow actors have been applauding her for the bold move by Porizlova and Liza Rinna. Supporting the movement of #oldandugly movement.