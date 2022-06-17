Who Is Liese Dodd? Eight Months Pregnant Woman Beheaded by Ex-Boyfriend

A spine-chilling event unfolded in Illinois.

Huge shockwaves were sent all over America after the news of a pregnant woman being beheaded in Alton, Illinois surfaced. The woman identified to be Liese Dodd was found dismembered and murdered last week. The woman was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

The prime suspect behind the inhumane crime is Dodd’s Ex-Boyfriend who has now been arrested by the police and is under custody for various charges. The incident occurred on 9 June and Dodd’s mother was the one who found her dead body in the dumpster of her house.

Here are all the details we have so far:

What Went Down?

According to authorities, Liese’s dismembered head was found in a dumpster at her home in Alton, Illinois on 9 June. Heidi Noel, the mother of Liese was the on one who called the authorities after discovering the severed head of her daughter in the dumpster.

Dodd was 8 months pregnant and was due in July. St. Louis Post-Dispatch claims that she was planning a baby shower at the time of her death. An emotional video was posted by Alton Police on Facebook where they condemned the crime.

Marcos Pulido, the Alton Police Chief called Liese’s killing “beyond reprehensible”. He added: “It’s abominable, it is completely terrible what happened to her.” According to authorities, Dodd was decapitated and her head was later placed in the dumpster.

Dodd’s ex-boyfriend Deundrea Holloway has been arrested by the police on June 16 at his home in South Jefferson.

Who Was Liese Dodd?

Heidi Noel, Dodd’s mother opened up about her daughter and her death. She said that Dodd and Holloway’s relationship was often turbulent and they have been in an on-and-off kind of relationship for the last 2 years. According to Noel, Dodd, 22 was preparing to make her career as a nurse.

She said that her daughter was a “bright light that cared for everyone” and also added that “I had just sent out invitations the prior Saturday for the baby shower. We were just excited and gathering the items you need to have a baby.”

As for the arrest of Holloway, she said: “I’m glad that he’s off the streets, and that is my big hope is that he’s no longer able to do this to anyone else”. Noel has claimed that despite the on-off-relationship, Holloway was not the father of the unborn child.

The Suspect

Holloway was arrested on 16 June for stealing a bike but during the time he was in custody, Illinois police found reason to believe that he was tied to the murder of Liese. According to authorities, Deundrea has had a past of petty crimes. In 2019 he was charged $900 and 2 years’ probation for robbing a friend.

Holloway is being currently detained under the charges of two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn, dismemberment of a human body, concealment of a homicide, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

No pleas have yet entered the case and no legal representatives for Holloway have been confirmed yet.