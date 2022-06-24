Who Is Kate Bush? ‘Running Up That Hill’ Song Explodes After 37 Years

Talk about revival!

You wouldn’t be oblivious to Kate Bush’s name if you watched the latest season of Stranger Things recently. I mean come on, her song was all over season 4. Yes, I’m talking about “Running Up That Hill” which recently reached the first rank on the charts after getting heavily featured in the popular sci-fi show.

Kate Bush is the artist and voice in that song and she was more surprised than anybody else about the sudden explosion of her song which came out more than 37 years ago. The song has been used a lot in season 4 and has proved to be crucial for one of the lead characters Max.

So who exactly is Kate Bush and what is she up to these days? Today we tell you everything we know about it so far:

Who Is Kate Bush?

Catherine Bush was born on 30 July 1958 in Bexleyheath, Kent, and grew up with her two elder brothers in Welling. She came from an artistic background as her mother was an Irish dancer, her father was an amateur pianist, one brother was a musical instrument maker, and another was a poet and photographer.

The family’s influence led her to start learning piano at 11 and she also studied the organ and violin. She soon started composing her own songs. Now she is a singer, songwriter, pianist, dancer as well as a record producer. Her debut single “Wuthering Heights” topped the UK Singles chart for 4 weeks.

Bush was the first British solo female artist to top the UK charts and also the first to enter the chart at number one.

Where Is Kate Bush Now?

Kate married guitarist Dan McIntosh around 1992 and the two welcomed their first and only son in 1998. Bush’s most recent work was her 10th studio album “20 Words for Snow” which came out in November 2011. She was also given an offer to perform in the 2012 London Olympics however, she declined.

Over the recent years, the length of gaps between albums has led to rumors concerning Kate’s health or appearance. She told BBC in 2011 that the time between her albums was stressful. Kate and her family currently reside in Devon, England which she purchased around 2005.

Kate Bush Reacts to Her Song’s Sudden Popularity

Kate’s “Running Up That Hill” featured in Stranger Things 4 was raised to number one last week on the charts. The song originally reached number three when it was first released in 1985 however, it exploded again after almost 37 years and achieved even greater success.

The artist herself was dazzled by the sudden popularity of the song and said that she expected it to get some attention but definitely not this much. She said: “It’s such a great series. I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”

Kate has been nominated three times for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the years.