Who Is Jena Frumes? Jason Derulo’s On-Again Girlfriend

It seems the two are back at it again.

Singer and TikToker, Jason Derulo was recently seen partying on a boat along with his friends in Miami. Several pictures of the party surfaced and in those pictures, accompanying Jason was her girlfriend Jena Frumes. This is apparently the first time the couple has been spotted together after their split in September 2021.

The rumors of the reconciliation between the two surfaced in February 2022 however it seems those rumors were true and the couple is really back at it again. So who exactly is Jena Frumes and what is her profession? Today we talk about her and her relationship with Jason.

Here’s everything we know about it:

Who Is Jena Frumes?

Jena Frumes, 28 was born on 21 September 1993. She is a fashion model based in America and a TV personality. She is also a social media influencer on Instagram with 4.8 million followers and an entrepreneur. She is popularly known for her appearance in Wild ‘N Out, a reality TV show.

She has also made appearances in many TV series like She Ball, The House Next Door, Jeremih: I Think of You, and Meet the Blacks 2. She also owns a fashion brand called All Things Jena which she launched herself. Her brand provides a variety of fashion products that she advertises through her social media.

Jena graduated in theatre and dance from North Carolina Central University but was interested in modeling since childhood. She started participating in modeling events when she was in high school.

Jena and Jason

Jason and Jena first met at a gym in 2020 and soon hit it off. In March 2021, they announced that they were having their first child together. During her pregnancy, Jason shared a sentimental video compilation on his social media. On 18th May 2021, Jena shared the birth of a baby boy on her Instagram account along with the photos of her newborn.

However, just 5 months after the birth of their child, Jason shared on his social media in September 2021 that he and Jena have decided to part ways. He said: “Jena and I have decided to part ways. She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

However just months after, the two were spotted together during a night out in Los Angeles in February 2022. Some rumors spread that they have reconciled after the two went on a dinner date and looked pretty cozy. They soon left in Jason’s luxury SUV later in the night.

The latest photos have now confirmed that the two are dating once again.