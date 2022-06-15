Who Is Jacques O’Neill? Castleford Tigers Release Rugby Player to Go on Love Island

Jacques made a dramatic entrance to the show.

Jacques O’Neill, a rugby player for Castle Ford Tigers has entered the Love Island as a new male contestant on the show. Although it got the other contestants pretty excited, however, for Gemma Owen it was a pretty big shock as the two used to date in the past.

Castleford Tigers allowed and released Jacques to take a break and appear on the ITV reality show. They also wished him well and also released a public statement. So who exactly is Jacques O’Neill, the latest addition to the contestants of Love Island 2022?

Here’s everything we know so far:

Who Is Jacques O’Neill?

Jacques was born on 8 May 1999 in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, England. The 23-year-old is a professional rugby player based in England. At an early age, Jacques played junior rugby league for Askam ARLFC. Then he was signed to the Castleford Tigers Academy after which he used to train from Cumbria to Castleford two times a week.

He most recently played as a loose forward for the Castleford Tigers in the Betfred Super League. Before that, he played for Leigh Centurions as well as Halifax during the Betfred Championship.

Castleford Tigers define Jacques as: “Known for a fearless attitude on the field by Castleford supporters, the Cumbrian-born 23-year-old is a proud product of the Tigers’ youth system having come through both our scholarship and academy programs before making his Super League debut.”

He was selected in the England Knights performance squad in April 2021. Then on June 10, he was released from his contract to join the popular reality show Love Island. They have left the option for Jacques to sign back if he decided to return to rugby league next year.

Castleford Tigers Release Jacques

The Super League earlier made a confirmation that they have released Jacques from the contract binding him to allow him to pursue the reality TV show. They also released an official statement regarding this which said: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that the club has agreed to release Jacques O’Neill from his contract to allow him to pursue another opportunity. The Tigers have the first option to sign O’Neill back next year should he wish to return to rugby league.”

The statement continued: “Castleford Tigers would like to wish Jacques well with his new opportunity and thank him for his efforts as a Tiger so far. Castleford’s media and marketing manager Tom Maguire tweeted: “Some boy about to enter a certain villa.”

Jacques’ Sex Tape Leaked

The Sun has revealed that Jacques apparently has appeared in a graphic sex tape that featured the rugby star bedding a girl during a house party. The tape was released online by many people. Apparently, Gemma, his ex spent a lot of time with Jacques and even took him to meet her father.

A source said: “It must be shocking news for Gemma. They spent a lot of time together in lockdown and she regarded him as a proper boyfriend. He even met her dad.” As for Jacques’ family, a member spoke: “We have no reason to believe such a video exists and are furious at the suggestion being made when Jacques has no way of defending himself.”

Jacques arrived at the Island on Sunday and it was revealed that he and Gemma haven’t spoken to each other in 18 months ever since their breakup.