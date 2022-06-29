Who Is Howard Stern’s Wife Beth Stern?

Howard Stern has been caught under an intense controversy after his comments about the United States Supreme court overturning Roe vs. Wade. He talked on his Sirius XM show on Monday where he claimed that he was considering a presidential bid to abolish Electoral College and add 5 more judges to the Supreme Court.

He said: “A lot of times women are raped. A lot of times contraception doesn’t work. And then there’s even a more confusing state where a man and a woman want to have a baby, and all of a sudden things go medically wrong”.

Although many supported his reaction to the abortion ban, his comments about running for president certainly got heat on him as people criticized him on the internet. With the attention of the world now shifted to Howard, many people wonder about who he is and about his personal life.

Today we are going to talk about Howard’s wife Beth Stern. The couple has often made it to the headlines because of their relationship. So who exactly is Beth Stern and how is the relationship between the two now. Here’s what we know:

Who Is Beth Stern?

Beth Ostrosky Stern was born on 15 July 1972 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was born to Judy a former model and Robert Ostrosky, a dentist. She was raised as a Roman Catholic and has two brothers. She completed her studies at Fox Chapel High School in Pennsylvania and attended college at the University of Pittsburgh for three years before leaving to pursue a career in modeling in New York City.

As of now, Beth is an Actress based in America, an author, model, and animal-rights activist. Her first noticeable role as an actress was in 1996 “Flirting with Disaster”. She played a more prominent role in “Whipped” in 2000. She has also appeared in the final season of the G4 show “Filter” as well as in “Casino Cinema”, the Spike TV series.

As a model, she has appeared in her own line of calender and has had several features in magazines including a three-time feature on FHM. As an author, she wrote “Oh My Dog: How to Choose, Train, Groom, Nurture, Feed, and Care for Your New Best Friend” which reached number 5 on The NY Times Best Seller List.

Beth and Howard

Howard who is 18 years senior to Beth, proposed to her on 13 February 2007 after dating her for 7 years. The two got married on 3 October 2008 at Le Cirque restaurant in New York. The couple currently lives in the Town of Southampton situated on Long Island. The couple is also the owner of a few homes in Manhattan and Florida.

She has dedicated “foster rooms” in all of her residencies for adopted cats and kittens which she began as a project in 2012 and she also runs an Instagram page for them on her own account which currently has 649K followers.