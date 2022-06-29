Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? Sentenced to 20 Years in Epstein Sex Trafficking Case

She’ll be spending most of the rest of her life in jail.

United Kingdom Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a New York judge. She was charged with aiding Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier who was disgraced for sexually abusing girls.

The life sentence given to the 60-yers-old former socialite would mean that she will be spending almost all of the rest of her life in jail. The sentence came off as a victory for the women who have spent years fighting for justice.

Read more to find out who Ghislaine Maxwell is and the story of her downfall. Here are the details:

Ghislaine Maxwell was just sentenced to 20 years for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and sexually abuse underage girls. She will likely get out earlier on good behavior. Julian Assange faces 175 years in prison for exposing US war crimes. Let that sink in. — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) June 28, 2022

Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Noelle Marion Maxwell was born on 25 December 1961 in France. She was brought up in Oxford where she attended the Balliol College and soon became a prominent member of the social scene of London.

Throughout her career, Maxwell consorted with royals, presidents, and billionaires. She worked for her father first until his death in 1991 which led her to move to New York where she continued living as a socialite and established a relationship with Epstein.

Ghislaine’s Downfall

Maxwell’s downfall began in 2019 July after allegations were brought up by prosecutors against Epstein related to sex trafficking. One year later on 2 July 2020, Maxwell was arrested after being charged by the US Federal Government regarding crimes of enticement of minors and sex trafficking of underage girls and her association with Epstein.

At that time, she was denied bail as a flight risk as the judge claimed the concern of her disappearing or going under the radar with her skills. Later on, in December 2021, Maxwell got convicted for 5 out of 6 counts and then faced a second criminal trial for two charges of lying under oath about the abuse of underage girls by Epstein.

Final Judgement

Ghislaine was kept on a suicide watch on June 24, four days before the date of her sentencing was scheduled. Then on 28 June, a judge in New York sentenced her to 20 years in prison. Although the sentence length was shorter than what was sought out by the prosecutors against her, the accusers of the power couple expressed their relief.

Alison J. Nathan, the judge that sentenced Maxwell imposed a $750, 000 fine on Maxwell along with the prison term however Maxwell never expressed remorse about her crimes. The judge claimed that she wanted this outcome to send a message out there saying nobody was above the law.

I don’t want to live in a society that demands every detail of the Amber Heard Johnny Depp case but is somehow content without a single name from the Ghislaine Maxwell client list. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) June 28, 2022

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of child sex trafficking 6 months ago. She was trafficking the children to Clients. Why have none of the CLIENTS been arrested or charged? — Daniel Hill (@danhill2011) June 28, 2022

While Maxwell stood at a lectern, she empathized with the victims and wished that the punishment given to her would bring them peace. However, she did not admit her crimes and laid all the blame on Epstein and claimed that meeting him was the greatest regret of her life.

Epstein killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial. Meanwhile, Maxwell’s associates have claimed that she won’t give up the legal battle.