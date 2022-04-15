Who is Fivio Foreign? 6ix9ine Trolls Him Over Album Sales

Famous American rapper 6ix9ine has trolled Fivio Foreign who is also a rapper and songwriter. The bashing and online battle started over the billboard announcements wherein 6ix9ine claimed that he is the king of New York City. When Fivio Foreign questioned 6ix9ine’s claim to be the “lord of New York,” 6ix9ine taunted him on social media by bringing up the death of his comrade, Tdott Woo. Earlier this month, 6ix9ine declared his dominance over the city in a post.

“Five billboards in Times Square, the top five songs in New York on Apple at the same time, and pieces in both the Daily News and the New York Times.” Saturday, Fivio posted on Twitter. “Never let that n***a claim to be the King of this town.” 6ix9ine remarked in the comments section of DJ Akademiks’ article, “Didn’t his best friend just be shot in the head a month ago?” “He was concerned about Times Square billboards…”

Tdott Woo, who was shot and died in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn, NY, in February, was the subject of 6ix9ine’s remark. He is primarily remembered for inventing the Woo Walk. The squabble takes place before 6ix9ine’s self-declared return to the music industry.

He captioned a recent image, “I hope everybody liked their 15 minutes.” “THE DEMON RETURNS ON APRIL 15TH. They couldn’t contain me because I’m THE BEAST. The most despised animal in the industry. THE KING OF NEW YORK IS RETURNING ON APRIL 15TH. “I’m returning home.”

Who is Fivio Foreign?

Fivio Foreign is a budding rapper who got famous recently only, a few years back. Fivio Foreign is a rapper and composer from the United States. His single “Big Drip,” which produced a remix with rappers Lil Baby and Quavo, catapulted him to popularity in 2019. RichFish Records and Columbia Records are his labels, which he shares with fellow New York rapper Mase.

Ryles had his Billboard debut in May 2020, when he was featured on Drake’s song “Demons,” which reached number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100. Later that month, he collaborated on the song “Zoo York” with Lil Tjay and Pop Smoke, which reached number 65 on the Hot 100.

His feature on Kanye West’s single “Off the Grid,” of West’s eleventh studio album Donda, peaked at number 11 on the Hot 100 in August 2021, bringing him even more attention. B.I.B.L.E., Fivio Foreign’s debut album, was released on April 8, 2022.

Ryles joined XXL’s 2020 Freshman Class on August 11, 2020. He published “Trust” in November 2020. On December 3, he published “Baddie on My Wish List” as part of Apple Music’s holiday initiative Carols Covered. In 2021, he appeared on Donda with Playboi Carti and Lil Yachty, as well as “Ok Ok” with Lil Yachty and Rouge.

On February 11, 2022, he released “City of Gods” with Kanye West and Alicia Keys, dedicated to his late friend T-Dott Woo. On the same day, his album B.I.B.L.E. was delayed from March 25 until April 8, 2022. On March 18, he released “Magic City” starring Quavo. Along with West, Keys, and Quavo, B.I.B.L.E. was published on April 8.