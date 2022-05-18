Who is Elisabeth Borne? Appointed As France’s New Prime Minister

She was borne for this!

For the first time in 30 years and the second time in ever, a woman will be holding the post of the Prime Minister in France. Elisabeth Borne has been officially declared the next prime minister of the country. Borne will be the second woman after Edith Cresson to hold the position.

Edith before Elisabeth only held the position of prime minister for one year from 1991 to 1992 under Francois Mitterrand, the Socialist President. Elisabeth will be succeeding Jean Castex, who resigned after the re-election of president Emmanuel Macron.

So who exactly is Elisabeth Borne and what are her plans after holding the position of the prime minister of France. Here is everything we know about it:

Who Is Elisabeth Borne?

Elisabeth was born on 18 April 1961 in Paris to Joseph Bornstein, a Russian Jew who fled to France after World War II, and Marguerite Lecèsne, a pharmacist. She graduated as a civil engineer in 1981 from Ecole Polytechnique and received an MBA degree from Collège des Ingénieurs.

Before becoming the Prime Minister, Borne has previously served as the minister of transport from the year 2017 to 2019 and the minister of ecology from 2019 to 2020. She has also held the position of minister of labor, employment, and integration from 2020 to 2022 in the Castex government.

In the year 2018, Borne had to face a major strike as the transport minister by the SNCF railway company after she proposed plans to open train networks to competition and also ended the benefits for life and right to retain jobs for the newly hired employees.

As the labor minister, Elisabeth took criticism from union workers and the left in 2020 after she implemented changes that made it harder for people with no jobs to get benefits and reduced monthly payments given to some unemployed citizens.

Chère @Elisabeth_Borne,

Madame la Première ministre,

Écologie, santé, éducation, plein-emploi, renaissance démocratique, Europe et sécurité : ensemble, avec le nouveau gouvernement, nous continuerons d’agir sans relâche pour les Françaises et les Français. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 16, 2022

Elisabeth on Becoming Prime Minister

The current president of France, Macron appointed Elisabeth as the next prime minister on 16th May. Borne is a member of Renaissance, the President’s party as well as the member of Territories of Progress, the center-left party.

Shortly after Elisabeth was appointed, Macron wrote on Twitter: “Ecology, health, education, full employment, democratic revival, Europe and security: together, with the new government, we will continue to act tirelessly for the French people”.

Borne was quick to express her emotions after being elected and she dedicated her win to the “little girls” and said: “I would like to dedicate this nomination to all the little girls by telling them ‘Go after your dreams!’ Nothing should stop the fight for the place of women in our society”.

Macron and Borne will be appointing the full government for France shortly.