Who Is Edward Owen? Camille Vasquez’s Boyfriend Spotted in Public with Her

It’s a sad day for the fans of Johnny Depp.

Now that the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial is over and Johnny has won, the fans of Johnny were looking forward to all the good things that are to come ahead. Some of those things were hopes for the wholesome relationship between Johnny and his attorney Camille Vasquez to bloom.

They shared some pretty wholesome moments during the trial and the fans were looking forward to what happens next However, it seems miss attorney is already in a relationship and his name is Edward Owen. All the dreams and fantasies of Johnny’s fans were trampled upon when Camille was spotted with Edward for the first time.

So who exactly is Edward and how is his relationship with Camille? Here is everything we know about it so far:

Who Is Edward Owen?

Edward Owen born in 1984 is a real estate executive from London. He is also a media personality, celebrity partner, as well as and internet personality. He is mainly known for his position as an executive in WeWork Company. The company is known for handling real estate in countries in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

He is currently serving the position of Senior Director of real estate in the company since 2017. Before this, he worked in multiple reputed positions in companies like Swire Properties and John Swire & Sons. According to his LinkedIn profile, the 38-year-old obtained a bachelor’s degree in History from The University of Cambridge in 2005.

He then continued at the same University and received his MPhil in Real Estate the next year. Owen has kept most of his private details away from the media so not much is known about his family or dating life. His net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

Edward and Camilla

Apparently, the relationship between Camilla and Edward is a new one and they have been dating for 6 months in secret. Most recently, Camille was spotted leaving the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Virginia along with Edward. The two were apparently, leaving the hotel and going to the airport.

However, it was reported that Camilla, 37 stopped before entering in her car and posed for a picture with a fan. According to sources, Camille met Edward in an upscale gastropub in London in November. According to an insider, the relationship between the two is brand new however Edward is head over heels for her.

The insider said: “He has visited Camille in the U.S. since this trial started and she plans to visit him in the U.K. as soon as the case is over. It’s long-distance and they’re both high flyers in their respective careers, but they’re hoping to make it work.”

Before this, Camille was asked about her dating life but she kept quiet about it. Also, she neither confirmed nor denied it when asked if she and Johnny were dating.