Who Is Debbie Depp? Johnny Depp’s Sister to Testify as A Witness in the Defamation Trial

After Amber’s sister, now Johnny’s sister name has surfaced.

The whole series of events right now can be dated back to Amber’s op-ed in 2018 that featured her as a victim of domestic abuse and all fingers pointed at Johnny which led to his downfall as an actor. However, Johnny struck back and filed a defamation suit against Amber.

Newer revelations kept popping up but the case was put on hiatus for a week and it resumed on 16th May and got heated up as soon as it resumed. In the long list of names that keep popping up throughout the case, the latest in line is Johnny’s sister Debbie Depp.

So who is she and what exactly does her involvement in the case mean for both Johnny and Amber. Here is everything we know about it so far:

Who Is Debbie Depp?

Debbie is supposedly the step-sister of Johnny and the two share a common mother Betty Sue Palmer who passed away in 2016. Unlike the Pirates of the Caribbean star, Debbie was never involved in the acting industry and lived a private life away from the eyes of the media.

Debbie is currently 62 and has a daughter Megan and her stepfather John Christopher Depp. Debbie’s biological father Bob Palmer parted ways with her mother Betty a long time ago. Debbie apparently resides in Lexington, Kentucky currently and her profession is a grade teacher.

How Is Debbie Related to the Case?

Debbie’s name has surfaced in the list of Amber Heard’s potential witnesses. After the case resumed on 16 May, Debbie has been set to appear as a potential witness for Amber and is supposed to provide vital evidence for the case to progress.

This is the second time one of Johnny’s sisters will be called to testify as the first time was with Christi Dembrowski who took the stand in April on behalf of Johnny, her younger brother. Christi who is a film producer and has also worked as her brother’s personal manager supported Johnny against Amber’s accusation of him being an abuser and violent.

Christi shared about their mother: “We would run and hide. She would hit us. She would throw things. Really early on as a young child, none of what was happening in our home felt good. And so, as I got older, both Johnny and I decided that once we left, once we had our own home, we were never going to repeat, ever, anything similar in any way to our childhood. We were gonna do it different.”

Just like Johnny and Christie, Debbie supposedly was also in the same situation as the two during childhood and had to deal with an abusive mother. So we can expect her to support her brother and talk about her feelings over Johnny’s and Amber’s relationship.

What are your thoughts about this and what do you think will Debbie say once she takes the stand? Let us know in the comments.