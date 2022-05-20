Who Is Camille Vasquez? Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Being Praised in the Depp Vs. Heard Trial

Someone made Amber baffled for sure.

The Amber Heard Vs. Johnny Depp’s trial is gaining a lot of heat and attention from all over the world. It started with an op-ed by Amber that called out Johnny for being an abuser and his acting career went downhill after that that he was even kicked out by Disney for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Johnny then struck back and filed a defamation suit against Amber for 50 million dollars and the fight is currently ongoing to decide who wins. The highlight of the case currently happens to be Johnny’s attorney Camille Vasquez. Camille has gained a lot of popularity and the spotlight due to her cross-questioning of Amber.

So who exactly is Camille and what exactly did she do to gain the spotlight in the ongoing trial. Here is everything we know about it so far:

Who Is Camille Vasquez?

Camille is an associate in Brown Rudnick, a firm based in Southern California. The 37-year-old lawyer is also Johnny’s representative in the ongoing defamation suit against Amber Heard. Vasquez is based in California and is a native Spanish speaker. She specializes primarily in arbitration and litigation.

According to Brown Rudnick’s description of Camille: “Her current practice focuses on plaintiff-side defamation suits, with additional experience litigating contract disputes, business-related torts, and employment-related claims. Camille is adept at formulating offensive and defensive litigation strategies for private clients. She also has extensive experience handling parallel reputation management and crisis communications issues arising from these engagements.”

Camille was titled ‘one to watch’ in 2021-2022 by The Best Lawyers in America.

Camille in Depp Vs. Heard Trial

Camille gained the attention of everyone the past week during the defamation trial after her intense cross-examination of Amber. Although she questioned witnessed continuously during the trial, her most eye-catching moment was when she sparred verbally with Amber on the stand.

Camille also managed to make Amber admit that she did not follow her promise of donating a part of her $7 million divorce settlement to the ACLU. She also pressed Amber about the photos showing herself with bruises as edited ones.

"In the age of the Kardashians and social media influencers, do your best to make your daughters become the next Camille Vasquez and Dr. Shannon Curry.

Absolute legends!"#CamilleVazquez #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial pic.twitter.com/vBMyL6IoVR — Hannah (@Hannah54786361) May 17, 2022

In one of the most prominent moments, Camille poked Amber by claiming that Johnny was the one who helped her get the role in Aquaman as Mera. She asked Amber: “Mr Depp mentions Aquaman, doesn’t he?”, to which Amber replied: “Yes, he does.”

Then Camille added: “So he got you a role in Aquaman, doesn’t he?”, to which Amber got baffled and answered: “Excuse me? No Miss Vasquez, I got myself that role by auditioning.”

Although some netizens have called out Camille for making baseless claims without proof on Amber, others including Depp’s fans are highly praising her for her actions and quick questioning.