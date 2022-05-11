Who Is Bongbong Marcos: BBM Set to Be the New President of the Philippines

What will be the fate of the Philippines?

In the ongoing elections for the presidency in the Philippines, Marcos is currently on his way to securing more than half of the votes polled in the race even when a final announcement is yet to be made. The sudden landslide win for Marcos has gotten everyone surprised.

The stunning comeback for a member of a discredited dynasty that was ousted in a revolt is been with eyes of scorn by many and many are speculating if the election were really fair or whether he cheated and lied during his campaigning.

So who exactly is Bongbong Marcos and what would it mean for the Philippines if Bongbong came into power in the coming years? Here is everything we know about it so far:

Who Is Bongbong Marcos?

Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. born on 13 September 1957 is also commonly referred to as BBM or Bongbong Marcos. He is currently a Filipino politician and has also served as a senator between the years 2010 and 2016.

Marcos happens to be the second child of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the 10th president of the Philippines who was a kleptocrat and a dictator. Bongbong is also the son of Imelda Romualdez Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines.

In February 1986, the Marcos family was ousted from power during the People Power Revolution and they fled into exile in Hawaii after that. But after Bongbong’s father died in 1989, President Corazon Aquino ended up allowing the family to return and face the charges placed on them.

Bongbong Marcos (BBM)'s putative win is a heartbreaking slap in the face to the thousands of people who were imprisoned, tortured, and killed during his father’s dictatorship during the 1970s and 1980s. While we speculate about his win, I want to contextualize this result. — Aaron Gozum (he/him) 🏳️‍🌈🇵🇭 (@azgozum) May 10, 2022

In 2021, Bongbong announced his run for the presidency in the 2022 elections under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

Fake Campaign?

Marcos and his PFP camp have received criticism and doubt from disinformation scholars and fact-checkers during the campaign. They are being blamed for using historical negationism, which is the falsification and distortion of his family’s wrongdoings and his attempt at making a new image for the Marcos brand.

His party and campaign have also been accused of whitewashing the human rights abuses that happened during his father’s presidency. He has also been accused of refusing to pay his family’s estate taxes.

What Does Bongbong’s Win Means for the Philippines?

As of now, the votes counted from 95.97% of all the precincts have shown that Marcos is currently leading 58.82% of the overall votes. On the other hand, Leni Robredo, his opponent is currently at 28.03% votes.

Marcos has made grandiose vows during his campaign and has also promised to follow in the footsteps of President Duterte. The greatest question mark when he comes into power will be on the fate of democracy and civil rights.

His personal tense situation with the US could also lead to difficulties during the exchange of countries in the future.