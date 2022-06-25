Who is Antonella Roccuzzo? Everything You Need to Know About Lionel Messi’s Wife

The world’s topmost footballer Lionel Messi, hailing from Argentina was recently on a vacation with his family. Messi who is 34 years old is a professional footballer and also the recipient of seven Ballon’d Or and six golden shoes. The record-breaking footballer was recently in the news for taking a revolutionary decision.

Lionel left FC Barcelona, which he was a part of since the start of his career. Messi joined PSG in 2021 and left Barcelona. This broke many Barcelona fans’ hearts across the world, who adored Barcelona only because of Messi.

However, it could also be seen that anything that has acquired so much fame apart from Messi’s football career, is his love life. The world’s greatest player is not only a great footballer but also an amazing lover. Messi has been married to his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo. Surprisingly, Antonella belongs to Rosario, which is Messi’s hometown.

Hence, it is been known that both of them knew each other forever. Messi and Antonella’s love story has always been the talk of the hour. But several people ponder upon who is Antonella? So let us know!

Who is Antonella Roccuzzo?

Antonella and Messi have known each other for the longest time. Antonella Roccuzzo was born in Rosaria, Santa Fe like Messi. Antonella is also known to be the cousin of the Paris Saint-Germain star’s childhood friend Lucas Scaglia.

Messi and Antonella know each other since Messi was five years old. The couple started dating in 2008 and after keeping the relationship private for a year, they went public in 2009.

Antonella, a well-known Argentine model, and dietitian who studied dental medicine, apparently appeared in a few movies. Despite having a passion for nutrition, Antonella felt her interests had shifted toward modeling.

Messi had a reputation for being introverted, especially when he was younger, but he is reported to have been enamored with Antonella from an early age and would frequently visit Scaglia’s family home only to see her.

Reunion of Messi and Antonella after separation

Messi and Roccuzzo grew close after meeting at an early age and being separated when his family relocated from Argentina to Spain so he could pursue his soccer career. “Consider migrating to a new continent with your family at the age of 13, knowing that your success will affect everyone else.

Messi reflected in an interview that it was a difficult moment. Messi and Roccuzzo continued in touch and ended up reconciling somewhere around 2008 when Messi traveled to Argentina to comfort Roccuzzo following the death of her friend.

Antonella Roccuzzo Marriage and Children

Messi and Roccuzzo, a couple for nine years with two children, married on June 30, 2017, in Rosario. Messi’s club and international teammates gathered in City Center to celebrate. Fans watched a live video of the wedding, which was guarded by a large team of security people led by a former Argentine military colonel.

Unconfirmed reports suggested a smaller event in Barcelona for those unable to go to South America. Messi and Antonella lived in Catalonia until moving to Paris in 2021. The couple has three boys. Thiago arrived Nov. 2, 2012, and Mateo Sept. 11, 2015. Ciro was born on 10 March 2018.