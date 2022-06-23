Who is Anita Alvarez? US Swimmer’s Dramatic Rescue From Bottom Of Pool

Famous American swimmer Anita Alvarez is one of the participants in the 2022 World Championships. Anita who is just 25 years old participated in the FINA World Championship that is being held in Budapest currently.

In one of the shocking incidents and one of the worst nightmares for any sportsperson, Anita fainted. The unconsciousness in Anita’s body came during the end of her solo routine at the event. This came as a shock and surprise to all the present participants and coaches present there. This is because it is one of the rarest incidents in any sporting events.

What was applauded in this strenuous situation was the move of Anita’s coach Andrea Fuentes. Like an ideal coach, Andrea was one of the first to notice Anita’s unconsciousness and straight away jumped in to save her.

This split-second decision of Andrea saved the young swimmer, who was in a life-threatening situation. Andrea finely noticed that Anita was not breathing and without even thinking jumped into the water to save her student’s valuable life. Since then questions have been pondering as to who is Anita Alvarez? So let us know!!

Rapid rescue.@AFP photographers Oli Scarff and Peter Kohalmi capture the dramatic rescue of USA's Anita Alvarez from the bottom of the pool when she fainted during the women's solo free artistic swimming finals at the Budapest 2022 World Aquatics Championships pic.twitter.com/8Y0wo6lSUn — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 23, 2022

Who is Anita Alvarez?

Anita is a professional swimmer who was born in Amherst, New York. Anita is a Mexican- American, synchronized swimmer and has achieved a lot at a very young age. Anita went to Kenmore West Senior High School and subsequently, 2014 graduated. After a year in 2015, Anita’s swimming career began.

To compete in the 2014 Junior World Championships and the 2015 World Championships, Alvarez, 25, worked her way onto the women’s USA Synchronized Swimming National Team. Before performing with Mariya Koroeleva in the women’s duet at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio.

Alvarez’s best accomplishments, nevertheless, came in 2019, when she won a bronze medal for the Women’s Duet and Women’s Team at the Lima World Championships. Alvarez won the USA Synchro Athlete of the Year title the same year for his accomplishments, and the swimming superstar also won the USA Artistic Swimming Athlete of the Year honor in 2021.

How is Anita Alvarez Now?

Fuentes, a former Olympic medalist from Spain, told Marca that no lifeguard was leaping in. “She wasn’t breathing, so I was terrified.” Alvarez went two minutes without breathing as water filled her lungs, according to Fuentes. Fuentes claimed in an Instagram post that doctors had “checked all vitals and everything is normal: heart rate, oxygen, sugar levels, blood pressure, etc.”

“We forget this happens in other high-endurance sports,” Fuentes added. “Marathon, cycling, cross country… we’ve all seen photographs of athletes being helped across the finish line. In our sport, as in others, we push limits and sometimes find them. Anita feels terrific and is OK, according to Fuentes. Tomorrow, she’ll rest all day and determine with the doctor if she can swim free team finals.”