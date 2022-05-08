Who is Alina Kabaeva? Alleged Secret Lover of Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in news again, but this time for a different reason. Recently, the attack of Russia on Ukraine made headlines throughout. Most of them portrayed Putin in a negative picture for disturbing the peace of the world. Several countries, organizations, and individuals posed Putin with massive hatred.

But seems like there is someone who, despite all this is romantically involved with the President of Russia. It is none other than Alina Kabaeva, the Russian Gymnast. Russian President Putin is dating gymnast and politician Alina Kabaeva. But as love comes with costs, so is it here. According to several reports, Alina’s name has also been included in the sanctions that are going to be imposed on Putin instead of the attack he did.

Reportedly, Alina’s name has been included in the sixth tranche of measures being introduced. Alina herself is a powerful person being at the top position at the National Media Group. This media group has stakes in almost all governmental organizations, making Alina even more influential. According to several reports, it has been alleged that Alina was also a part of the propaganda that was initiated for the attacks on Ukraine.

Not only this, she has upfront encouraged Russians to support the war on Ukraine. Due to all these circumstances and instances, Alina is being faced with different sanctions which can be proved as a threat to her in the future.

Who Actually is Alina Kabaeva?

Alina is a Russian politician, media manager, and retired individual rhythmic gymnast. Kabaeva is one of the most decorated rhythmic gymnasts in history, with 2 Olympic, 14 World, and 21 European medals.

She is supposedly Putin’s lifelong mistress. The former gymnast won multiple awards and was a top competitor. By the time she retired, she had won 18 World Championships and 25 European Championships, according to the BBC. She carried the flag at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

From 2007 to 2014, she served in Russia’s lower chamber of parliament with the ruling United Russia party. Kabaeva, Session, and Kapranova represented Russia at the 2007 European Championships in Baku.

But Kabaeva had to withdraw owing to an injury. Viner replaced her with Russian National Team gymnast Evgenia Kanaeva. Due to the two-per-country rule, Vera Sessina and Olga Kapranova qualified ahead of Kabaeva in All-Around qualifying at the 2007 World Championships.

Kabaeva won another global title in Budapest in 2003. Kabaeva won the All-Around Gold Medal in the 2003 World Championships, beating out Ukraine’s Anna Bessonova. The All-Around Gold winner at the 2004 European Championships in Kyiv.

Kabaeva won the gold medal in the Individual All-Around for Rhythmic Gymnastics at the 2004 Athens Olympics, with a score of 108.400 (Hoop 26.800, Ball 27.350, Clubs 27.150, Ribbon 27.100). Kabaeva retired from the sport in October 2004.

But in June 2005, Russian Head Coach Irina Viner hinted at a comeback. On September 10, 2005, Kabaeva returned to the sport at an Italy-Russia friendly in Genoa. On March 5, 2006, Kabaeva won the Gazprom Moscow Grand Prix, followed by Vera Sessina and Olga Kapranova. At the 2006 European Championships, Kabaeva finished second in All-Around, behind Session.