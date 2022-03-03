Where You Can Stream ‘West Side Story’ “Tonight”

Once again, the 1957 Broadway musical West Side Story receives a big dosage of Spielbergian cinematic magic, this time merging Sondheim, and Bernstein’s lyrics and music with the director’s flair.

Here’s how you can view West Side Story online.

How to watch West Side Story on Disney Plus?

On Wednesday, March 2, Disney Plus subscribers across the globe were able to see Steven Spielberg’s rendition of West Side Story.

In North America, Europe, and portions of Latin America, and Asia Disney+ is where you can see a screening of West Side Story tonight. It’s as simple as visiting the Disney+ webpage and signing up for the streaming service. In addition to streaming West Side Story, binge-watchers will be able to access the entire Pixar, and Disney library, as well as the Star Wars materials, and MCU along with every Simpsons episode and National Geographic specials on the service.

Many Fox films are available via your Disney Plus Plus membership as well, all for the low monthly expense of $7.99/£7.99/CA$11.99/AU$11.99. Let me tell you a secret you can now strip 15% off your Disney plus annual subscription.

If you’re hailing out of The United States of America., then, in that case, the Disney Plus package, which includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu, costs only $13.99 per month.

You Can Also Stream ‘West Side Story’ via HBO Max

The 2021 version of West Side Story will be available for viewing on HBO Max starting today, March 2, for people in the United States.

It’s important to realize that if you aren’t currently an HBO Max member and would like to see what it’s all about, as of the moment they’re mainly two pricing to choose from: $9.99 per month including commercials and advertisements or the $14.99 membership that also includes 4K HDR streaming as well as Dolby Atmos audio.

Alternatively, you may save 15% by paying for a year in advance for the amount of $99.99/$149.99.

HBO Max gives you access to a massive catalog of high-quality content, such as And Just Like That, Euphoria, Succession, Girls, Sex and the City, The Matrix Resurrections, Mare of Easttown, and more and more and more. There is no longer a 7-day free trial for HBO Max available on HBO Max. You may be eligible for HBO Max at no additional charge if you already have HBO Now or register for HBO via your cable service.

Earlier this year, Spielberg’s West Side Story claimed three Golden Globes and is competing for Seven Oscars, including Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Picture, Directing, Sound, Costume Design, Production Design, and Cinematography.