Where is Gamora? Fans React to Thor: Love and Thunder’s Trailer

The classic science fiction movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” had a huge fan base since its release. It has been a constant favorite of almost all the generations. But the fans have a whole together different reaction towards Gamora. But by the way Who is Gamora? And where is Gamora? Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy are puzzled by the lack of the green Guardian in the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer.

In Avengers: Endgame, we last saw the great Thor (Chris Hemsworth) entrusting the kingdom of New Asgard to King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and leaving Midgard with the Asgardians of the Galaxy. The quest for Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who died in Avengers: Infinity War but resurfaced after her former counterpart time-traveled from 2014 to 2023 in Endgame, was disclosed by Star-(Chris Lord’s Pratt) starship computer.

The exact location is currently unknown. One viral tweet on the return of Drax (Dave Bautista), Gamora’s sister Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), and Groot says, “Not me seeking for Gamora and then remembering” (Vin Diesel). The official Marvel teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder, which debuted Monday morning, features neither the hide nor the hair of Gamora. The Marvel movie viewing sequence is as follows: Gamora was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019.

While the Gamora from the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films is killed in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), a time-lost Gamora from 2014 is transported into the present with the rest of Thanos’ army, however, she turns on her adoptive father. Star-Lord is clearly determined on locating the new/old version of his lost love when we last see him in Endgame. However, she isn’t seen in the Love and Thunder trailer. Take a look at the video below to see for yourself.

Guardians of the Galaxy Fans React to Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer

In the clip, Marvel recently released, Star-Lord, Mantis, Nebula, Groot, Rocket, and Drax all appear — Star-Lord more prominently than the others — but no Gamora. Of course, just because most fans understand why there isn’t a Gamora doesn’t mean they aren’t irritated by the situation. In Thor: Love and Thunder, after a thrilling ’80s-style training montage with Ravager Thor, In filmmaker James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the search for Gamora continues.

WHERE IS GAMORA!!!!! https://t.co/TzC59NJ7Iy — Eddy Arbino Road 2 Affiliate! (@EddyArbino) April 18, 2022

NOT ME LOOKING FOR GAMORA AND THEN REMEMBERING- #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/76DgRXLD7v — ken (@wandaslizzie) April 18, 2022

Guardians of the galaxy is nothing without Gamora 🤷🏽‍♂️ — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) April 18, 2022

Gamora’s fate is established in a deleted clip showing her walking away from unknown sections of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s main timeline after surviving an Infinity Stone-powered surprise that engulfs Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army game over 2014.

DOBRA ALE WHERE IS GAMORA??? #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/VBceonqKsw — …I just cry all the time🕸moon knight era (@thats_clever_) April 18, 2022

I’ll do you one better, why is Gamora?? 😢 pic.twitter.com/890L5SLqca — Ashton Coleman (@AshtonRSColeman) April 18, 2022

During her appearance at the 2019 conference, Saldana discussed Gamora’s comeback in 2014 in volume 3. “I’ve never seen anything like it, and I’ve been dubbed the galaxy’s deadliest assassin and deadliest lady.” So I’d like to know what that rage looks like as well, as it would provide me with additional layers to work with. But, yes, I’d like her to rejoin the Guardians.”