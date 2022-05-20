When Will Squid Game Season 2 Come? Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Drops Hint

Netflix’s famous series that gained massive popularity in 2021, Squid Games, is reportedly returning for a second season and we can’t be more excited. The drama and thriller series that has an 8 on 10 rating on IMDb and a hooping 94% on rotten tomatoes was one of the highest-grossing series of 2021.

Since the release of the first season, all the viewers and fans were excited about the second season. The makers of the series Hwang Dong-hyuk have revealed some details about the series that revolved around a plot wherein hundreds of cash-strapped contestants agree to play in children’s activities in exchange for a tempting prize, but the stakes are high. So let us take a look at the details revealed by them.

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date

During a January 2022 earnings call, Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, confirmed that the second season of Squid Game will be released. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the film’s inventor, writer, and director, has anticipated that it will be released by the end of 2023.

This year, one series changed the game. Winner of 3 SAG Awards and 2 Critics Choice Awards, #SquidGame is an "international phenomenon" and "one of the most exhilarating programs" in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/g6OaKgphM8 — Squid Game ❗❗ (@squidgame) May 19, 2022

However, it can also get delayed and will be released in the early months of 2024. After developing three pages of concepts, he indicated in a recent interview in May 2022 that he is going to work on the screenplays.

What will be the plot of Season 2?

The most pondered question concerning the new season is what will be going to happen in season 2. This is because the very first season of the series was complete in itself. The entirety of season 1 questions whether season 2 will be in the continuance or have a whole-together new plot. Since player 456 didn’t board the flight to see his daughter, we expect him to return and try to take down the game’s creators.

The game’s founder, player 001, died in the last episode of season 1, and the main character earned the prize money after many other characters died, so there’s a place for new cast members. Lee Jung-Jae, who plays player 456, has hinted that certain players may have survived the games.

“My notion is the masked men carry them all out as swiftly as can and do surgery on them to keep them alive,” he stated on the carpet. Hwang Dong-hyuk could take another course. He told Vanity Fair that the second season will have new lethal games, but little else. “Those games will test humanity again,” he warned.

Number of Episodes in the new Season

Squid Game had nine episodes in its inaugural season, with six “games” within those nine episodes. We think even this time the pattern would be the same. Unfortunately, because the scripts have yet to be prepared, filming Squid Game 2 may take some time. Season 2 of Squid Game, on the other hand, will be available exclusively on Netflix, much like the first.