When Will ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ be Streaming Online?

About time we found out why good ol’ Dumbledore was so secretive.

With the newest adventure of the wizarding world out and about, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore brings back some past memories while also delivering some magical fight scenes never seen before.

The third installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise was supposed to be just some spin-off of the Harry Potter movies however; the movies are starting to get recognition of their own. Despite all its setbacks and delays, the movie was finally released on 8 April this year and was loved by everyone but not the critics as it received just 49% on the Tomatometer and a score of 6.6 on IMDb.

But now that the movie is in theatres, the fans want to know just when can they watch the movie again but in the comfort of their home this time. Well, your wait might be over sooner than you think. Here’s everything we know so far:

What is the Movie About?

Albus Dumbledore knows about the dark wizard, Gellert Grindelwald’s plans to seize control of the wizarding world. However, he alone is not enough to stop the all-powerful dark wizard hence he goes out to find help and that is where he comes across our main character Newt Scamander.

Dumbledore entrusts the mission to Newt and asks him to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches to match Grindelwald’s followers. The story features Newt’s struggle to face new beasts and the clash with Grindelwald’s legion of followers.

In the movie, we also get to see some secrets of Dumbledore and his past entanglements with Gellert.

Who is in the Movie?

One of the biggest lead roles of the movie for Grindelwald’s character went through a recast. Up till now, Johnny Depp was playing the role and was supposed to reprise his role as the dark wizard in the third installment however due to recent controversies with ex-wife Amber Heard he was ousted for his role. In turn, Mads Mikkelsen was cast for the role of Grindelwald.

Almost all the previous actors are reprising their roles for the third movie including Eddie Redmayne as Newt and Jude Law as the young Albus Dumbledore. Erza Miller also reprises his role as Credence who has now sided with the dark wizard.

The Secrets of Dumbledore Streaming Release Date

The movie is expected to release on HBO Max after 45 days of its theatrical release. Since the release was on 8 April, we can expect it to release on HBO Max by 30 May 2022. Also, the release of the movie on DVD and Blu-ray has been confirmed but no official date has been announced.

The movie is rated PG-13 and has a run time of 2 hours 23 minutes.