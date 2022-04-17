When Is Yami Season 3 Premiering on Hulu?

After the second season of Yami premiere ended, it got the fans pretty unsure about there being a third season. That dear kept on increasing since May 2020 when the last episode of season 2 dropped. But the hopes were still there since the conclusion of the second season left us with an impression that a third season might become.

However, fans were finally given what they wanted and an official announcement about there being a third season was announced last year. So long until we are finally able to stream the third season of our favorite show on Hulu?

Here’s what we know about it so far:

The Story So Far

At the end of the season 2 finale, we saw Ramy marrying Zainab after admitting to Amani that he has had sex with her the night before their wedding. Zainab ends up leaving him later on and their marriage is over.

The next day we see Sheik instructing Ramy to go find help somewhere else and chastising him. Ramy then goes to Armani and asks her out only to end up getting rejected by her and she said she was not willing to accept his behavior.

In the end, we see Ramy going into an abandoned car all alone having nowhere else to go to. So all in all, Season 2 did not really end well for our main character.

Yami Season 3 Season 3 Plot

The season 2 finale was a big mess and now Ramy sits with his dog in an abandoned car listening to a DVD and has lost everything. Season 3 would continue from right there and might show us how Ramy rights his wrongs.

We can expect Ramy to grow up, reflect upon his mistakes and get older and lesser romantic as time passes. We are about to see a mature Ramy and also witness how he uses his religious and spiritual beliefs to grow as a human being.

Season 3 to Include Bella Hadid

As for the cast for the third season, the biggest highlight will be the addition of the 25-year-old supermodel. This will be the television series debut of Bella Hadid. What character she will be playing has been kept a secret for now.

The previous characters from the previous seasons are expected to reprise their roles for the third season this time as well.

Yami Season 3 Release Date

As of now, not even a trailer for season 3 has been released but Hulu has confirmed the production of a third season. The creators and stars have been tight-lipped about any news regarding season 3. We can expect some delays because of the pandemic situation so we can expect not to get any glimpse of the third season until late summer this year. We can expect season three to have ten episodes in total.