What is Truth Social Waitlist? Everything You Need to Know

Despite being banned from Facebook and Twitter, Donald Trump has been preparing to build his own social media site that would compete with the more prominent companies like Twitter. Conservatives already have a slew of social media options, but none of them includes Trump’s name or logo. That all changed with the advent of Trump’s Truth Social social media app.

With the launch of the app, within a few hours, a lot of users signed up. With many people signing up, the app has a waitlist for users. If you want to know more about Truth Social Waitlist, you are at the right place.

In this article, we’ll tell you all about Truth Social Waitlist.

What is Truth Social Waitlist? Why are People getting Waitlisted?

The app was released Sunday night on the Apple Play Store by The Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG).

Several media outlets have speculated that this may be the beginning of a comeback for the former president of the United States. Considering Trump’s history of using social media to express his views, it seems that he wants the American people to do the same and not be censored.

According to reports, the newly launched app – Truth Social become the most popular app on the App Store just after it went live. Those who pre-ordered the app had the software downloaded to their iPhones immediately.

Truth social begins today! It’s very cool. They are limiting the number of signups per day at first – so be patient and sign up early. No more silencing our voices! — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 21, 2022

On the other hand, individuals who were added to the waitlist were informed via email that they had been included because of “huge demand.” So, with so much demand for the app, some users are getting waitlisted. For, that you need to wait for some days or maybe weeks before signing up.

Many people are complaining that, even in the initial time, the app is not able to handle thousands of users. What will happen when the app will be rolled out on Android and other platforms as well. For now, the app is only available for iPhones.

For How Long do you have to be on the Waitlist?

There’s always a scope for improvements. For this app, the company needs to work hard to fix such a large amount of waitlist. But, everyone is confused about the time they have to be on the waitlist.

As of now, it’s unclear how long it will take for developers to remove your name from the TRUTH Social app waitlist and provide you access as a “Truthsayer,” as they call their members, but we expect you to have access by March 31.

Devin Nunes, a former Republican congressman, told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on February 20, 2022, that the TRUTH Social app will be fully operational in the United States by the end of March of the current year.

That’s all you need to know about the new Truth Social App. Let’s hope that you get to the app as soon as possible. Being on the waitlist is frustrating for all of us.