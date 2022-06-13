What Is the Net Worth of Sam Asghari, Britney Spear’s Husband?

Britney and Sam first met in 2016 on the set of her single “Slumber Party”.

Britney Spears has finally tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari. The two married on 9 June 2022 in California and their marriage was attended by 60 guests including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Drew Barrymore.

Sam and Britney first met in 2016 when she was making the music video for her single “Slumber Party”. Sam also starred in her music video and was excited about it. After the shooting, the two exchanged numbers and went on a date. Britney confirmed her relationship with Sam in 2017.

Now that they are married, people’s focus has shifted to Sam Asghari, what he does for a living, and how much he earns. Today we look into the net worth of Sam Asghari which is estimated to be $1 million according to The Sun.

Here’s what we know:

Early Life and Education

Hesam Asghari was born on March 4, 1994, in Tehran, Iraq to Mike and Fatima Asghari. He moved with his family to the United States at the age of 12 and his father started working as a truck driver. Sam completed his high school studies at Westlake and enrolled in Pierce College in Los Angeles where he received his bachelor’s degree.

Sam was always involved in outdoor activities throughout his childhood and is also a big fan of football. He was a member of the Nebraska football team in Lincon but he retired from it in 1994 due to personal reasons. He started gymnastics at the early age of 4 and also took theatre classes in high school.

Career

Sam is an actor and model by profession. He is also a personal fitness trainer and owns his own business. Sam’s fitness subscription costs $9 per week or $468 per year where he offers personal training programs and meal plans to the members.

He was first introduced to modeling by his sister Faye and worked for Michael Costello in his first runway show. Throughout his career, he has modeled for multiple magazines including Men’s Health, Iron Man, GQ, and others.

His acting debut was in 2018 when he appeared in a cameo role for the Snoop Dogg-helmed film parody of Star Trek called “Unbelievable!!!!!”. He also appeared in the Black Monday series and Hacks. His first major role in acting was in Hot Seat in 2021.

Social Media

Sam as a model and fitness trainer is a well-known influencer on social media. Apparently, he does not use Twitter and is mostly active on Instagram. He has 2.5 million followers on Instagram where he mostly shares his modeling photos or workout sessions.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Sam received American citizenship in 2012. Before Britney, Sam dated Mayra Verónica whom he broke up with in 2016. Sam claims that he avoids roles that involve Middle Eastern stereotypes like terrorist characters. Sam is currently expecting a baby with Britney. He has been an avid supporter of the free Britney movement and was a major source of strength during her conservatorship case.

Not much is known about the real estate and possessions of Sam Asghari however, it has been reported that he lives with Britney in their estate located in the Thousand Oaks area of Los Angeles spanning 12, 464 square feet. Britney purchased the estate for $7.4 million in 2015.

Sam gets most of his money from his fitness training business and modeling career. Now that he is married to Britney, his net worth is bound to rise higher.