What is the Net Worth of Bryce Dallas Howard?

Bryce is an actress as well as a film director.

Early reviews for Jurassic World Dominion are in and the people are divided about the delivery of the movie. The movie features Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the lead role. Although Bryce is an actress, her direction work has seen a lot of appreciated products in the last few years.

Her debut work “Dads” was highly appreciated and awarded and she also dabbled in the Star Wars universe and got to direct some episodes of the popular series “The Mandalorian” as well as: “The Book of Boba Fett”. With her great success in directing as well as acting, it makes you wonder how much earning she gets.

She has been in the news recently about her relocation to a new residence which has been the talk of the town. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bryce has a net worth of $25 million. Today we talk about everything you need to know about Bryce:

Early Life and Education

Bryce was born on 2 March 1981 in California. She is the eldest daughter of writer and actor-director, Cheryl Howard. She was brought up in Westchester, Ney York in an isolated environment away from the show business. She and her two younger sisters were not given access to TV and were instead encouraged to do outdoor activities.

Her first acting job was as an extra in one of her father’s films when she was 7. She trained in acting at the Stagedoor Manor alongside Natalie Portman. She graduated from Bryam Hills High School in 1999. While taking some breaks in her studies to pursue acting, she finally completed her degree in 2020 from NYU.

Career and Charity

The 41-year-old actress’ notable roles include Gwen Stacy in “Spider-Man 3”, “The Village”, “Lady in the Water”, “Terminator Salvation”, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”, “Jurassic World”, and “Rocketman”. She also made appearances in TV series like “Black Mirror”.

Her first debut starring role in “The Village” earned her $150, 000 and $1 million for “Spider-man 3”. She was given a base salary of $8 million for her role as Claire Dearing in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”.

Throughout her career, Bryce has supported and donated to various causes and charities like “March of Dimes”, “Project Angel Food”, and “WildAid”.

Social Media Presence

Bryce is quite an avid user of social media and posts very frequently on all her social media handles. She currently has 2.4 million followers on Instagram and 345K followers on Twitter. Reports claim that Bryce handles and posts most of her social media content herself.

Personal Life and Family

Bryce is a firm believer in Existentialism which she first learned of in her senior year of high school. Other than acting and directing, Bryce also loves to write. She is married to Seth Gabel and shares two kids with him. She met Seth in 2005 and dated for five years before finally getting married on 17 June 2006.

She used to live with her family in Upstate, New York but has recently moved to a four-bedroom property in Los Angeles which is also being called a “Pink House”. The estimated cost of her new residence is yet to be known. Her new residence is themed after her previous works in every franchise.

There are two things I need you to know about my home: (1) this is where the magic happens 😉 and (2) the design is a love affair between every franchise I treasure and have worked in. ⁣You can take a full @ArchDigest tour of this fangirl’s paradise here: https://t.co/aLGOQLzvFt — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) June 9, 2022

Bryce’s latest project is “Jurassic World Dominion” which releases on 10 June and her upcoming works include “Elemental” and “Argyle”.